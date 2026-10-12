Liberia: LTA Holds Public Consultation On Draft Infrastructure Regulations

12 October 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has held its public consultation on the Draft Infrastructure Regulations, bringing together Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), licensees, and other industry stakeholders to review the proposed framework.

The consultation, held at the RLJ Resort in Paynesville, provided a platform for stakeholders to examine the draft regulations, raise concerns, and make recommendations on the deployment, sharing, management, and decommissioning of telecommunications infrastructure across Liberia.

Speaking at the forum, LTA Licensing and Regulation Commissioner Ben A. Fofana emphasized the importance of stakeholder participation in developing effective regulations that reflect the realities of the telecommunications industry.

He highlighted the need for collaboration between the LTA and service providers, noting that industry expertise and practical experience are essential to strengthening the proposed regulatory framework.

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"Stakeholder participation is critical to ensuring that the proposed regulations are responsive to the realities of the telecommunications industry," Commissioner Fofana emphasized.

The consultation forms part of the LTA's efforts to promote transparency, inclusiveness, and cooperation in the regulatory process. Feedback gathered from stakeholders is expected to inform the further review and refinement of the draft regulations before their finalization.

The initiative underscores the LTA's commitment to developing a practical regulatory framework that supports the orderly deployment and management of telecommunications infrastructure and the sustainable growth of Liberia's telecommunications sector.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

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