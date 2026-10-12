Liberia: Birch to Contest 2028 Liberia Baptist Convention Presidency

Rev. Dr. Calvin Arthur Birch Sr. has accepted a petition urging him to contest the 2028 presidency of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBM&EC), proposing an agenda focused on unity, economic independence, youth empowerment, institutional development and healthcare.

Birch accepted the petition October 10, 2026, at Gracie A. Reeves Baptist Church in Monrovia, during a program organized by Baptist ministers, deacons, church leaders and members known as the Explorers. The group cited his pastoral experience, Christian education and chaplaincy.

"I do not accept this responsibility because I believe leadership is about position. No. I accept it because I believe leadership is about service," Birch said.

He said the decision followed about 18 months of prayer and consultations among Baptist leaders who began organizing in April 2025 to consider the Convention's challenges. He argued that it has people, resources, institutions, history and spiritual heritage to build upon.

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"Our task is to bring those gifts together, organize them, develop them, and place them at the service of God and humanity," he said.

Birch said future leaders must preserve the Convention's achievements while strengthening its institutions effectively.

Unity and reconciliation are central to his agenda. Birch pledged to bring together churches, associations, institutions and members, warning that disagreements should not destroy relationships.

"We can disagree without destroying one another. We can debate without becoming divided," he said, adding that the Convention's mission must be greater than individual interests or factions.

He pledged to uphold Scripture while embracing innovation and technology. "Our programmes may change. Our technology may change. Our methods may change. Our institutions may change from time to time, but the Word of God remains our foundation," he said.

Birch proposed establishing children's and youth centers across Liberia to support spiritual growth, education and leadership development. He said young people should participate in the Church's mission. The Explorers also called for greater youth and women's empowerment.

Economic self-reliance is another priority. Birch urged churches and institutions to develop sustainable income sources and reduce dependence on offerings and external assistance.

"The work of ministry requires faith, but faith does not excuse poor stewardship," he said.

He proposed business ventures, investments and partnerships to help churches cover expenses, support pastors and establish retirement arrangements. He cited approaches associated with the Nigerian Baptist Convention, including credit unions and a minibank, as examples worth examining.

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Birch identified rice, cocoa, coffee and pineapple production as possible agricultural ventures. He said he had discussed proposals with Baptist partners, including representatives connected to the Virginia Baptist Convention. He acknowledged projects would require sound plans, resources and effective management.

Birch's proposals include a Baptist hospital. He suggested beginning with healthcare education, preventive-health awareness and mobile clinics for communities with limited access to medical services. A permanent hospital, he said, would require substantial resources, professional expertise and phased implementation.

The Explorers described their petition as an invitation to service, not an attempt to predetermine the election or bypass the Convention's constitution. Rev. Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, president of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary and a group member, said they sought spiritually grounded, visionary and accountable leadership.

The group said its priorities include spiritual renewal, reconciliation, institutional strengthening, Christian education, empowerment and global Baptist partnerships.

Birch thanked the Explorers, his wife Christina, their children, relatives, friends and supporters, and urged Baptist members and professionals to contribute to the Convention's development.