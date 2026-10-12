Ghana: Probe Drug Trade, Hold State Institutions Accountable - Minority Leader Challenges Media

12 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has urged journalists to intensify investigative reporting and hold public institutions accountable, particularly amid concerns over narcotics-related incidents and Parliament's inability to consider a Minority-sponsored motion for an inquiry.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the call at the launch of the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards and the inauguration of the Awards Committee.

He said press freedom and independence, guaranteed under Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution, were essential to democratic accountability and the protection of the national interest.

Referring to Article 162(5) of the Constitution, he reminded journalists of their responsibility to promote government accountability to the people.

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