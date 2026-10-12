Ghana: Enforce Laws Against Child Marriage - Awln

The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Ghana Chapter, has called for the strict enforcement of laws against child marriage and increased investment in girls' education and protection.

It said child marriage deprived girls of their childhood, disrupted their education and exposed them to serious health and protection risks.

The network made the call in a statement to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated annually on October 11 to promote girls' rights and highlight challenges such as child marriage, discrimination, violence and unequal access to education.

The day also seeks to mobilise support for girls' protection and empowerment and encourage action to remove barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Read More.