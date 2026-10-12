Nigeria: Fake Governorship List in Circulation, INEC Raises Alarm

12 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted Nigerians about a fake online publication on governorship candidates in six states.

The commission listed the states as Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Plateau, Yobe and Kano, describing the purported announcement as fraudulent.

"The Commission wishes to categorically inform the general public that the publication is FAKE and did not originate from INEC," INEC said in a statement.

The electoral body urged Nigerians to disregard the publication and avoid sharing it, warning that the information could mislead members of the public.

It also clarified that it had not issued any "special announcement" concerning governorship candidates in the six states.

"The Commission further wishes to clarify that any information suggesting that INEC has issued a special announcement concerning governorship candidates in the aforementioned states is false," it added.

The commission advised Nigerians to verify electoral information through its official communication channels, including its website, inecnigeria.org, and its verified social media accounts.

INEC listed its X and Instagram handles as @inecnigeria, its Facebook page as INEC Nigeria and its news portal as inecnews.com.

The commission reiterated its commitment to providing accurate electoral information and urged the public to rely on verified sources to avoid falling victim to misleading publications.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.