Nigeria: Fake Governorship List in Circulation, INEC Raises Alarm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted Nigerians about a fake online publication on governorship candidates in six states.

The commission listed the states as Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Plateau, Yobe and Kano, describing the purported announcement as fraudulent.

"The Commission wishes to categorically inform the general public that the publication is FAKE and did not originate from INEC," INEC said in a statement.

The electoral body urged Nigerians to disregard the publication and avoid sharing it, warning that the information could mislead members of the public.

It also clarified that it had not issued any "special announcement" concerning governorship candidates in the six states.

"The Commission further wishes to clarify that any information suggesting that INEC has issued a special announcement concerning governorship candidates in the aforementioned states is false," it added.

The commission advised Nigerians to verify electoral information through its official communication channels, including its website, inecnigeria.org, and its verified social media accounts.

INEC listed its X and Instagram handles as @inecnigeria, its Facebook page as INEC Nigeria and its news portal as inecnews.com.

The commission reiterated its commitment to providing accurate electoral information and urged the public to rely on verified sources to avoid falling victim to misleading publications.