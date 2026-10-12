Malawi: 'Breast Cancer Is Not a Curse' - Ansah's Plea to Women As Cases Soar in Malawi

Malawi's First Vice-President, Jane Ansah, has appealed to women to seek medical attention as soon as they detect unusual changes in their breasts, warning that late diagnosis continues to undermine efforts to combat one of the country's most persistent health challenges.

Speaking at a Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch in Lilongwe, organised by the women's group Diaries of Young Ladies, Ansah stressed that early detection remains one of the most effective weapons against the disease.

Cancer identified at an early stage, she said, is significantly easier to treat than cancer discovered after it has advanced.

Her remarks also sought to challenge deeply rooted misconceptions that continue to surround the illness. Breast cancer, she argued, should be regarded as a medical condition rather than a spiritual affliction.

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"It is not sin; it is not a curse," she told participants, urging women to combine faith with professional medical care. Religious belief may provide comfort and resilience, she said, but it should never substitute treatment.

The message was echoed by breast cancer survivor Charity Mwafulirwa, who was diagnosed in 2022.

Drawing on her own experience, she encouraged women to carry out regular self-examinations and seek screening whenever concerns arise.

Yet she also highlighted a reality confronting many patients: the cost of cancer care. For some families, she warned, financial barriers can delay both diagnosis and treatment, reducing the chances of successful outcomes.

The event took place against the backdrop of a rising cancer burden in Malawi. Figures cited at the gathering show that the country now records more than 19,000 new cancer cases annually, compared with just over 10,000 in 2009. More than 13,000 people die from the disease each year.

Amos Msekandiana, director of Kamuzu Central Hospital, which houses the National Cancer Centre, said the institution continues to make progress in the treatment of several cancers, including breast cancer, as it seeks to strengthen specialist services.

For the organisers, however, awareness remains as important as treatment.

Vera Banda, vice-president of Diaries of Young Ladies, said the campaign would continue beyond October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The brunch raised K48 million towards a target of K100 million, funds intended to support ongoing awareness and advocacy efforts.

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The challenge, speakers agreed, is no longer simply expanding treatment. It is ensuring that more women present early enough to benefit from it.