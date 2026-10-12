Nigeria: Pan African School Games' Vision Goes Beyond Medals, Say Organisers

The Pan African School Games is rapidly evolving into one of the continent's most exciting platforms for youth sports development, but for its organisers, the vision extends far beyond medals, trophies and podium finishes.

Following the success of its maiden edition, preparations are already in full swing for the second edition of the Games, which will be hosted by James Hope College, Lekki, from October 16 to 18, 2026.

At the heart of the project are Dr Seun Akinbohun, Dr Busola Tejumola and Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, the driving forces behind the initiative. They believe the competition should serve as a launchpad for academic and athletic opportunities for young Africans, helping them translate sporting talent into lifelong success.

According to the organisers, the decision to rebrand the event from the Africa School Games to the Pan African School Games reflects their broader ambitions. From the outset, the objective was never to create a competition limited to Lagos or even Nigeria, but rather a platform capable of bringing together young people from across Africa through sport, education and cultural exchange. They say the new name better captures that continental aspiration and the desire to build an African-owned sporting ecosystem where young athletes can compete, build friendships and access life-changing opportunities.

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The growing popularity of the event suggests that vision is gaining traction. The inaugural edition attracted 11 schools and more than 300 student-athletes, laying a solid foundation for future growth. This year, organisers expect participation to increase significantly as more schools express interest in joining the competition.

For the organisers, however, the emphasis is not solely on numbers. While expanding participation remains a key objective, maintaining the quality of competition and ensuring a rewarding experience for every athlete are equally important. They believe the true success of the Games lies in the impact they have on participants, regardless of whether they leave with medals.

Staging a multi-sport event of this scale comes with considerable challenges. Funding, logistics, transportation, venue management, technical officiating, safeguarding measures and medical support all require substantial planning and resources. The organisers note that the complexity of organising multiple sporting disciplines simultaneously means each sport comes with its own set of technical requirements and operational demands.

To overcome these challenges and secure the future of the Games, the organisers have adopted a sustainability-focused model built around sponsorship, strategic partnerships and institutional support, rather than depending on a single source of funding.

While the maiden edition was largely focused on proving that the concept could work, they believe the upcoming edition represents the next stage of growth. Lessons learned from the inaugural event have strengthened planning processes, improved logistics and enhanced athlete welfare initiatives. There is also a renewed focus on talent identification, technical standards and stakeholder engagement.

More importantly, the organisers want the Pan African School Games to become much more than an annual sporting competition. Their ambition is to create a comprehensive ecosystem that connects schools, coaches, parents, sports administrators, scouts and educational institutions, offering young athletes clear pathways for future development.

That ambition is perhaps most evident in the Games' emphasis on education. Through partnerships with organisations such as Plumptre Advisory, the competition has established links with leading international schools, including McCallie School in the United States, as well as Bethany School, Buckswood School and Roedean School in the United Kingdom.

The organisers insist that success should not end when a student receives a medal. Instead, the Games are designed to ensure that talented athletes are identified, evaluated and connected to opportunities that can advance both their sporting and academic ambitions. The involvement of international schools and talent scouts creates the possibility of scholarships, educational placements and continued athletic development for exceptional participants.

The growth of the competition has also been supported by a strong roster of corporate partners and stakeholders. Among those backing this year's edition are Prime Atlantic, Mikano Changan, UAC Foods, Nigerian Exchange, 33 Productions, What Media, Kantar, Logic City and Flutterwave. The organisers have also received support from the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Sports Commission, particularly in the areas of talent discovery and school sports development.

These partnerships, they believe, will play a crucial role in transforming the Games into a truly continental competition. Although Lagos remains the foundation, expansion beyond the city and beyond Nigeria has always been central to the organisers' plans.

Indeed, that expansion is already taking shape. The organisers revealed that schools from Kenya and Ghana are expected to participate in the 2027 edition, marking a significant step towards establishing the Games as a genuinely pan-African competition. The long-term goal is to create a recognised pathway for young athletes across Africa while fostering cultural exchange, friendship and unity among participating nations.

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Despite the growing scale of the event, the organisers remain committed to ensuring that rewards extend beyond sporting achievement. Outstanding athletes will have access to scouts, coaches and educational institutions, while participating schools will compete for a major prize that reflects the practical benefits of the competition: a brand-new school bus sponsored by Mikano Changan Motors.

Yet, for the organisers, the greatest prize is neither a trophy nor a vehicle. Their vision is for every participant to leave the Games with something far more valuable: confidence, exposure, meaningful connections and the possibility of a brighter future.

As anticipation builds ahead of the second edition at James Hope College, the Pan African School Games appear poised to redefine school sports in Africa, creating opportunities that stretch well beyond the playing field and helping young athletes transform talent into lifelong opportunity.