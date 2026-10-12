Nigeria: Tiktok Responds to Reports of Restricted Access in Northern Nigeria

The platform said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to resolve the disruption.

TikTok on Monday denied responsibility for the restricted access reported by users in parts of Northern Nigeria, saying the disruption was not imposed by the platform.

The company's response follows weeks of complaints from users in Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto states, some of whom said they could access the platform only after activating virtual private networks.

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In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, TikTok confirmed that it was aware of the problem and had begun engaging relevant parties to resolve it.

"We are aware of reports regarding restricted access to our platform in certain parts of Nigeria. We can confirm that this restriction was not implemented by TikTok.

"We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation and remain committed to ensuring access for our community," the statement highlighted.

The company did not identify the stakeholders involved in the discussions or provide details about the possible cause of the disruption.

It also did not state when it expected normal access to be fully restored.

Access difficulties

Reports of difficulty accessing TikTok began emerging in September, with users complaining that videos would not load, feeds froze during use and attempts to upload content repeatedly failed.

The complaints were concentrated in Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto, while users in several other parts of the country continued to access the platform normally.

Some affected users said other applications functioned properly on the same mobile-data connections, while TikTok became available after they switched to VPNs.

A VPN redirects internet traffic through another server and can make a user's connection appear to originate from a different location.

Although the reported success of VPNs suggests that changing the connection route can bypass the problem, it does not prove that TikTok, the government, or telecommunications companies deliberately blocked the platform.

TikTok's response follows calls for clarification from digital-rights organisations, which said the available evidence had not established whether the disruption resulted from a platform fault, network problem, traffic-management measure or deliberate restriction.