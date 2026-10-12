Nigeria: U.S. Releases Names, Photos of 24 Nigerians Arrested Over Alleged Fraud, Money Laundering

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerians arrested by immigration authorities over alleged criminal offences as the country continues its deportation operations.

According to information published by DHS, the Nigerians were arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in different locations across the country.

The alleged offences associated with their cases include wire and mail fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault, forgery, weapons violations and cruelty towards a child.

In a statement announcing the arrests, DHS said the publication was intended to highlight non-US citizens with criminal records who had been arrested by immigration enforcement officers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement reads.

"Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."

The list published by the department identifies the Nigerian nationals, the alleged offences associated with their cases and the locations where they were arrested.

The Nigerians and the offences listed by DHS are:

Emmanuel Omowaiye -- Mail fraud in Richmond, Texas. Laurene Onwuka -- Fraud and impersonation in Chantilly, Virginia. Olusegun Shonekan -- Wire fraud in Newark, New Jersey. Olusegun Olaseni -- Sale of amphetamine in Greencastle, Indiana. Peter Ude -- Wire fraud in Atlanta, Georgia. Newton Jemide -- Wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Shedrack Umukoro -- Money laundering in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Olasoji Akinbode -- Fraud and impersonation in Kearny, New Jersey. Oluwatosin Afolabi -- Fraud in Conroe, Texas. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi -- Drug possession in Chicago, Illinois. Joshua Ipoade -- Wire fraud in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael Orji -- Weapons violations, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship and money laundering in Oxford, Wisconsin. Ahmadu Apooyin -- Drug-related offence in Baltimore, Maryland. Teslim Kiriji -- Money laundering in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Onomen Uduebor -- Identity theft in Seattle, Washington. Charles Ochi -- Money laundering in White Deer, Pennsylvania. Daniel Eta -- Wire fraud in White Deer, Pennsylvania. Ifeanyi Ibennah -- Cruelty towards a child in Tampa, Florida. Kazeem Runsewe -- Wire fraud in Thomson, Illinois. Fatiu Lawal -- Wire fraud in Lompoc, California. Justin Akubueze -- Money laundering in Orem, Utah. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo -- Larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property in Orlando, Florida. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi -- Assault in Alden, New York. Bright Eigbedion -- Money laundering in Lompoc, California.