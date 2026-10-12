Gambia: Alhaji Amadu Juldeh Sowe Elected President of Tabital Pulaaku International

Alhaji Amadu Juldeh Sowe, a Sierra Leonean Pulor has been elected president of Tabital Pulaaku International. Sowe was elected on Saturday, 27 September 2026, at the organisation's General Assembly held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel in The Gambia.

Alhaji Juldeh Sowe, who previously served as president of the Sierra Leone chapter of Tabital Pulaaku International, won the position after a contested election. Before the election, Sowe declared his candidacy on 29 August at the organisation's headquarters in Bamako, Mali. He presented a five-point agenda focusing on unity, cultural preservation, international cooperation, transparent leadership and economic empowerment. In his campaign, Sowe called for greater cooperation among Pulaaku communities, regardless of national borders, languages or generations.

Speaking to journalists after his election, Ahaji Juldeh Sowe reaffirmed his message of unity, declaring: "ONE PEOPLE. ONE IDENTITY. ONE VISION. ONE UNITED FUTURE

Tabital Pulaaku International is a non-political socio-cultural organisation that works to promote the Fulfulde language, cultural heritage, education, peace and development. The Fulbe people, also known as Fula, Fulani or Peulh, live across several African countries and in communities around the world.

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However, Alhaji Juldeh Sowe takes over an organisation that has faced internal disagreements in some national chapters. The report noted that leadership disputes in Sierra Leone had led to legal action and warnings from the international secretariat. His administration is expected to focus on reconciliation, stronger cooperation among chapters and transparent leadership.

Alhaji Juldeh Sowe is expected to be formally inaugurated in Bamako, Mali, where he will outline his plans for the next four years. His election places him at the head of an international organisation seeking to strengthen ties among Fulbe communities while promoting cultural preservation, education and economic opportunities for its members.