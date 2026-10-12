The 2026/27 tourism season officially opened with fanfare at Banjul International Airport on Friday, as the first chartered flight from London arrived with 139 visitors.

This event is the start of what many officials expect will be a lasting season for the "Smiling Coast of Africa", known for its beaches, friendly people and birdwatching spots.

The flight, run by The Gambia Experience, a UK-based tour operator, was welcomed by the GT Board officials, industry stakeholders and cultural performers.

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Tourism Sector Hoping for a Bounce Back

Tourism is a part of The Gambia's economy. It makes up 18-20 percent of GDP, the Gambian Bureau of Statistics says (GBOS, 2025).

Tourism gives jobs to people in hotels, transport and handmade crafts.

The number of visitors from abroad has changed a lot in recent years because of worldwide travel limits and local problems.

The GT Board thanked The Gambia Experience for its "partnership in promoting The Gambia as a tourist destination," the board said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"It was a pleasure to receive our visitors of the season. We wish them a memorable stay," the statement said.

The Gambia Hotel Association, in a press release from September 2026, warned that The Gambia must fix beach erosion, keep roads and buildings in good condition and improve safety. This is needed to stay competitive with destinations in West Africa.

"We are seeing signs of recovery, but the government and private sector must work together to improve facilities and control prices " Fatou Jallow, an independent tourism consultant, said in an interview with The Standard. "If we want to attract visitors, we must fix the ongoing problems--especially at the airport, on the roads and in the environment."

International arrivals, which reached more than 235,000 in 2019 according to the World Bank, fell sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic but have started to rebound.

The Gambia Tourism Board Seasonal Forecast says there will be a 15 percent increase in arrivals for the 2026/27 season. It cites marketing and more flight connections as the main reasons (GTB, 2026).

Passengers from London said they were excited about their holidays in The Gambia.

"We chose The Gambia for the weather and the friendly people," John Matthews, a first-time visitor from Manchester, told the press. "It is a destination, and we are looking forward to exploring."

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At the time, local vendors and hotel staff welcomed the new tourists hoping for a good economic effect.

"This is our livelihood," Mariama Sowe, a craft seller at the airport, said, according to reports. "We hope for a season so we can support our families."