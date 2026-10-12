Liberia: UlLAA Warns Against Misuse of Its Logo and False Claims of Partnership

The National Board of Directors of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) hereby alerts the general public to a growing pattern of impersonation, misrepresentation, and the unauthorized use of the organization's name and official logo by certain individuals and organizations.

The Board is particularly concerned about the Diaspora Liberian Development Initiative, an entity reportedly promoting a bill before the Liberian Senate that would impose a US$1 surcharge on every remittance sent from the Diaspora to Liberia. The entity has allegedly used ULAA's official logo and falsely portrayed the organization as a partner or supporter of the initiative.

ULAA categorically disassociates itself from this initiative and rejects any suggestion that it is a partner, sponsor, or supporter. The organization affirms that it has neither authorized nor endorsed the initiative, collaborated with the individuals or institutions involved, nor granted permission for the use of its name, identity, or logo for promotional or advocacy purposes.

Furthermore, the National Board recently observed a flyer circulating within the Liberian community that displayed ULAA's logo and identified the organization as a partner in a proposed meeting involving certain Liberian individuals and The Ohio State University. ULAA wishes to make it unequivocally clear that it is not a participant, sponsor, or collaborator in the proposed meeting.

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Public warning

The National Board of Directors strongly urges the public to exercise caution when engaging with individuals or organizations claiming affiliation with or partnership with ULAA. Any person or entity purporting to represent ULAA or speak on its behalf without formal authorization should be treated with serious skepticism.

ULAA condemns all efforts to undermine, weaken, or misrepresent this historic institution through the unauthorized use of its identity or the establishment of parallel organizations and initiatives that could confuse the public, mislead the Liberian community, or diminish ULAA's long-standing advocacy role.

While ULAA does not seek confrontation with politicians or other political actors whose activities may be intended to advance personal or organizational interests, the Board reaffirms its responsibility to protect the integrity, independence, and credibility of the institution. ULAA will not condone the unauthorized use of its name, logo, or institutional standing to advance initiatives it has neither approved nor endorsed.

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ULAA REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO LIBERIANS

ULAA remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate to the Liberian Diaspora and the homeland. The National Board assures the Liberian people that the organization remains steadfast in its historic mission to:

Promote good governance, transparency, and accountability;

Defend and protect human rights; and

Advocate for a Liberia in which all citizens enjoy their God-given rights, dignity, freedom, and democratic promise.

As a longstanding voice for Liberians in the Americas, ULAA will continue to pursue its mission in the interest of Liberians at home and abroad, while upholding the principles of accountability, institutional independence, and responsible advocacy.

The National Board of Directors therefore calls on all individuals and organizations to respect ULAA's name, identity, and institutional independence. All parties are urged to refrain from the unauthorized use of ULAA's official logo and from making false or misleading claims of partnership, sponsorship, collaboration, or endorsement.

The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) remains committed to representing the interests of the Liberian community with integrity, independence, and accountability.