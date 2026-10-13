Liberia: Chief Justice Urges Legislature to Abolish Jury System, Citing Corruption and Tampering Concerns

MONROVIA, Liberia, October 12, 2026 -- Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. has called on the 55th National Legislature to consider abolishing Liberia's trial jury system, citing concerns about corruption and repeated allegations of jury tampering that threaten public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Chief Justice made the appeal on Monday, October 12, during the opening of the October Term of Court at the Chambers of the Supreme Court of Liberia, placing the future of jury trials at the center of a potentially far-reaching debate over judicial reform.

His call comes amid controversy surrounding jury proceedings in the case involving former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. at Criminal Court "C," where allegations of jury tampering have raised questions about the integrity of the trial process.

The controversy has intensified debate over whether Liberia's jury system remains capable of delivering impartial justice or whether fundamental reforms are necessary to address alleged manipulation and corruption.

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The allegations surrounding the Tweah case have placed the conduct of jurors under increased scrutiny, particularly regarding the possibility of outside interference in proceedings that should be determined solely by the evidence presented in court.

Jury tampering, when established, threatens the foundation of a fair trial by creating opportunities for verdicts to be influenced by bribery, intimidation or other improper conduct rather than the law and the facts.

However, allegations of misconduct must be distinguished from proven wrongdoing. Any claim that jurors were manipulated must be supported by evidence and addressed through the appropriate legal procedures.

The controversy nevertheless raises a critical question: if the integrity of jury proceedings cannot be adequately protected, what measures should be introduced to restore public confidence in the judicial process?

For Chief Justice Gbeisay, the answer require serious consideration of whether the existing jury system should continue in its present form.

The Chief Justice's proposal presents a significant constitutional challenge.

Article 20(a) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution protects the right to trial by jury in applicable cases, while Article 21(h) provides additional protections concerning jury trials in criminal proceedings.

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These constitutional guarantees mean that the proposed abolition cannot be treated simply as a matter of repealing an ordinary statute without examining the constitutional implications.

The Legislature must determine whether the proposed reform can be achieved through changes to existing laws or whether a constitutional amendment would be required.

That distinction is critical because constitutional rights are intended to protect citizens against arbitrary government action and ensure that criminal proceedings meet established standards of fairness.

Any reform that removes the right to jury trial in cases where the Constitution guarantees it would have to comply with the Constitution's amendment requirements.

While the Chief Justice's concerns about jury tampering deserve serious consideration, the broader question is whether abolishing the entire system would address the underlying problems.

The alleged misconduct of individual jurors does not necessarily establish that the jury system itself is incapable of functioning effectively.

Abolition could remove juries from the decision-making process, but it would not automatically eliminate corruption from the justice system. Judicial officers, prosecutors, defense lawyers and other participants can also face risks of improper influence.