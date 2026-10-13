Liberia: Govt Discussing to Revamp Western Cluster Mining Project

Monrovia-Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. R. Matenokay Tingban, has disclosed that the government is pursuing discussions with a potential co-investor to help advance the Western Cluster mining project amid concerns about the company's ability to finance the development of its operations.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Government Town Hall Meeting in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County, Tingban said the government was exploring options to move the project forward and ensure that Liberia benefits from its iron ore resources.

He explained that concerns had emerged over the company's financial capacity to develop the mining property following discussions with its leadership during a visit to South Africa.

According to the minister, the government is monitoring ongoing discussions with a prospective investor who has expressed interest in providing the financial support needed to advance the project.

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Tingban indicated that the relevant parties were expected to travel to South Africa to continue discussions, with the government hoping to reach a conclusion before the end of 2026.

He said the government wants to see progress on the project so that the country can benefit from its mineral resources through investment, employment opportunities, and increased economic activity.

The minister explained that pursuing litigation over the project's challenges could be a lengthy process. As a result, the government was monitoring efforts to secure a potential co-investor who could provide the financing necessary for development.

He said the government was interested in finding a practical way to move the project forward rather than allowing prolonged delays to prevent Liberia from benefiting from its mineral resources.

The proposed investment arrangement is expected to address some of the financial challenges affecting the project's development, although further details regarding the prospective investor and the terms of any agreement were not provided in the statement.

The Western Cluster project is among the mining developments expected to contribute to Liberia's extractive industry once the necessary investment and operational requirements are met.

Tingban also referenced Liberia's engagement with international partners in New York during activities surrounding the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the country had presented its investment opportunities to the international community as part of efforts to attract investors capable of supporting the development of its natural resources.

The minister emphasized the importance of attracting investment that could promote economic growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to national development.

He noted that the government wants investors to help unlock the country's mineral potential while ensuring that mining activities contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

Tingban further referenced developments involving Western Cluster, Westcrest, and other iron ore and gold projects that could contribute to government revenue once they become operational and satisfy the necessary requirements.

He also mentioned ongoing work involving mining concessions in Grand Gedeh County and other parts of Liberia.

According to the minister, advancing these projects could help strengthen domestic revenue mobilization and support the government's broader development objectives.

He said Liberia's mineral resources offer opportunities to increase government revenue, attract investment, create jobs, and support infrastructure development.

The government is seeking to expand the contribution of the extractive industry to national development as it works toward its long-term budget ambitions.

The minister also referred to provisions in mineral development agreements involving companies such as ArcelorMittal, which provide a framework for supporting social development initiatives.

He indicated that the relevant education authorities would be better positioned to provide detailed information about scholarship opportunities and how such programs are implemented.

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The remarks highlighted the importance of ensuring that mining agreements provide a framework for addressing community development needs alongside commercial mining operations.

Social development initiatives, including education-related support, remain an important area of interest for communities seeking tangible benefits from mining activities.

Tingban's remarks underscored the government's efforts to advance mining projects, attract new investment, and increase the contribution of Liberia's natural resources to economic growth.

The potential development of Western Cluster and other mining projects could expand the country's revenue base, but their contributions would depend on securing financing, meeting regulatory requirements, and beginning or expanding operations.

The government is continuing to pursue investment opportunities and discussions aimed at advancing mining projects that could support employment, revenue generation, and national development.