Nigeria: 150 Girls Benefit From Menstrual Health Outreach in Abuja

One hundred and fifty children at the Wassa IDP Camp Clinic in Abuja have benefited from a menstrual health outreach organised by the Light for Less Privileged Foundation (LLPF), in partnership with the Al-Mustapha Foundation for Youth Development (AFYD) and other organisations.

The outreach, held on Saturday, was organised ahead of the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11.

The programme targeted 100 girls and 50 boys, with the girls receiving sanitary pads intended to last six months.

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Speaking during the outreach, AFYD Founder and Executive Director, Al-Mustapha A. Mustapha, said the initiative was aimed at helping girls manage menstruation with dignity while addressing the stigma surrounding the natural process.

"No girl should have to feel ashamed of a natural process or miss out on learning because she lacks sanitary products or the right information," he said.

Mustapha said boys were included because menstrual health education should not be left to girls alone.

"Boys need to understand these issues and learn to support girls without teasing, discrimination or stigma," he said.

He added that the programme provided children with information on menstruation, personal hygiene, puberty and bodily changes.

Mustapha called on the government, corporate organisations, development partners and individuals to sustain interventions supporting vulnerable children beyond commemorative events.

"Beyond marking special days, we need sustained interventions that support their health, education, safety and development," he said.

The outreach was organised by LLPF in partnership with AFYD, Mento Missy Initiative, Pent Foundation and Her Health Initiative.