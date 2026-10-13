Ghana: One Fuel Tanker Destroyed, Another Damaged in Kaase Tanker Yard Fire

12 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has contained a fierce fire involving two fuel tankers at the Kaase Angola Tanker Yard in Kumasi.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 10, 2026, opposite the Latex Foam Company.

According to the Ashanti Regional PRO of the GNFS, firefighters deployed three fire pumps to battle the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 8:04 PM and completely extinguished at 8:36 PM.

One tanker with registration number AS-1121-10 was completely burnt, while the second tanker, GT-5022-B, was partially damaged.

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No casualties were recorded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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