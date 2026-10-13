Nigerian Govt to Invest More in Technology, Intelligence to Tackle Insecurity

Mr Idris defended the administration's security efforts, saying President Bola Tinubu had strengthened the operational capabilities of the armed forces, intelligence services and other security agencies.

The Nigerian government says it will continue to invest in technology, intelligence and operational capabilities to tackle insecurity, acknowledging that serious security challenges persist in parts of the country despite reported successes by security forces.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this on Monday during a media chat with senior editors and journalists in Abuja.

Mr Idris defended the administration's security efforts, saying President Bola Tinubu had strengthened the operational capabilities of the armed forces, intelligence services and other security agencies through improved coordination, equipment, logistics and support for frontline personnel.

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He said security forces have recorded successes across several theatres of operation, including the killing of terrorist commanders and criminal kingpins, disruption of insurgent networks, rescue of hostages and dismantling of criminal enclaves.

He said intensified operations against crude oil theft, illegal refining and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta had also contributed to improved oil production and the protection of national revenues.

Despite these gains, the minister acknowledged that insecurity remained a serious concern in parts of the country.

"Every incident of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping or communal violence is a matter of grave concern to the President and the Federal Government," he said.

"We do not minimise the pain of affected families or the anxiety of communities still confronting these threats."

Mr Idris assured Nigerians that the government would sustain its efforts to restore security across the country, adding that Mr Tinubu continued to demand results from security chiefs.

"Let me assure Nigerians that the federal government will neither relent nor retreat in its determination to secure every part of our country," he said.

He said the government's investments in personnel, technology, intelligence and operational capabilities were aimed at achieving lasting security.

"The security of Nigerians is not negotiable," he said, adding that the government would continue to protect vulnerable communities and work towards a country where citizens could live, travel, farm, trade and work safely.

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Minister urges states to deliver on responsibilities

Mr Idris also urged states and local governments to take greater responsibility for delivering essential services, including urban transport, education, primary healthcare and waste management.

He said the Tinubu administration had taken steps to strengthen states and local governments financially and constitutionally through increased fiscal transfers, efforts to secure local government autonomy, proposals for state police and electricity reforms that empower states to invest in and regulate the sector.

According to the minister, the president has consistently advocated true federalism throughout his political career, and his policies over the past three years have reflected that position.

However, Mr Idris said states and local governments must also step up to their responsibilities, particularly in providing services that directly affect citizens' daily lives.

Citing a recent World Bank report, he said the combined capital expenditure of states rose by 151 per cent in real terms between 2023 and 2025, with significant increases in spending on transport, education, healthcare and social investment.

He urged Nigerians to hold all three tiers of government accountable for their respective responsibilities.