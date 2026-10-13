Nigeria: Govt Raises Concern Over Antibiotic-Related Deaths, Warns of Drug Resistance

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which was estimated to have caused 64,500 deaths in Nigeria in 2019.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, raised the concern at a joint ministerial press conference in Abuja on Monday, speaking on behalf of the ministries of health and social welfare, agriculture and food security, livestock development, and environment.

The four ministries are leading Nigeria's One Health response to antimicrobial resistance ahead of the fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on AMR, scheduled to hold in Abuja from December 6 to 8, 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together ministers, scientists, development partners and other stakeholders to strengthen the global response to drug-resistant infections and translate existing commitments into practical action.

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"Antimicrobial resistance is one of the gravest threats of our time. When antibiotics and other antimicrobials stop working, routine infections become dangerous, surgery and childbirth carry greater risk, and the cost of care rises for every family," Pate said.

He said the international community had made important commitments through the 2024 Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly on AMR, the Muscat Ministerial Manifesto and the Jeddah Commitments, adding that the priority now was to implement them.

"That is why Nigeria is proud to host the 5th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Abuja from 6 to 8 December 2026, the first on African soil, under the theme One Health: Advancing Global AMR Commitment Through Local Action," he said.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said antimicrobial resistance posed a serious threat to agricultural production and food security.

He warned that the inappropriate or excessive use of antimicrobials could undermine disease control, reduce productivity and compromise food safety.

Abdullahi said the One Health approach recognised the links between human, animal and environmental health and provided a framework for coordinated policies, effective surveillance and sustainable interventions.

Represented by the Director of Plant Health and Pest Control Services, Iwendi Grace Odunola, the minister identified responsible antimicrobial and agrochemical use, stronger food safety systems, expanded agricultural extension services and improved farmer education as priorities for the agricultural sector.