Nigeria: U.S. Lists 24 Nigerians for Deportation Over Fraud, Drug Offences

The United States Government has listed 24 Nigerians for deportation over offences including wire and mail fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault and forgery, as President Donald Trump's administration intensifies its immigration crackdown.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names and photographs of the Nigerians, stating that they were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in different parts of the country.

Other offences listed against the individuals include weapons-related offences, false citizenship, larceny, concealing stolen property and cruelty towards a child.

In a statement announcing the arrests, DHS said the publication was intended to highlight non-US citizens with criminal records who had been apprehended by immigration enforcement officers.

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"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the department said.

It added, "Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."

In July, US authorities published a list of 124 Nigerians they said were to be deported over what they described as the "worst of all crimes". Another 10 Nigerians were listed for deportation in August.

The latest list identifies the Nigerians, the offences associated with their arrests and their locations at the time of apprehension.

Emmanuel Omowaiye -- Mail fraud; Richmond, Texas. Laurene Onwuka -- Fraud and impersonation; Chantilly, Virginia. Olusegun Shonekan -- Wire fraud; Newark, New Jersey. Olusegun Olaseni -- Amphetamine sale; Greencastle, Indiana. Peter Ude -- Wire fraud; Atlanta, Georgia. Newton Jemide -- Wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud; Fort Dix, New Jersey. Shedrack Umukoro -- Money laundering; Yazoo City, Mississippi. Olasoji Akinbode -- Fraud and impersonation; Kearny, New Jersey. Oluwatosin Afolabi -- Fraud; Conroe, Texas. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi -- Drug possession; Chicago, Illinois. Joshua Ipoade -- Wire fraud; Atlanta, Georgia. Michael Orji -- Weapons-related offence, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship and money laundering; Oxford, Wisconsin. Ahmadu Apooyin -- Drug-related offence; Baltimore, Maryland. Teslim Kiriji -- Money laundering; Yazoo City, Mississippi. Onomen Uduebor -- Identity theft; Seattle, Washington. Charles Ochi -- Money laundering; White Deer, Pennsylvania. Daniel Eta -- Wire fraud; White Deer, Pennsylvania. Ifeanyi Ibennah -- Cruelty towards a child; Tampa, Florida. Kazeem Runsewe -- Wire fraud; Thomson, Illinois. Fatiu Lawal -- Wire fraud; Lompoc, California. Justin Akubueze -- Money laundering; Orem, Utah. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo -- Larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property; Orlando, Florida. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi -- Assault; Alden, New York. Bright Eigbedion -- Money laundering; Lompoc, California.

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DHS said the publication was part of the US government's wider immigration enforcement campaign, with ICE responsible for carrying out arrests across the country.

However, the announcement did not provide detailed information about the final immigration status or deportation proceedings of each individual. Their inclusion on the list does not, by itself, confirm that they have already been deported.