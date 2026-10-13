Liberia: Chief Justice Rebukes Boakai Over Jabateh Appointment

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. has sharply criticized the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai over the appointment of Mark Jabateh to government, raising questions about the Executive's commitment to judicial independence amid an escalating dispute over contested land in Ganta, Nimba County.

Delivering his Charge at the opening of the Supreme Court's October 2026 Term on Monday, Gbeisay alleged that he and members of his immediate family had been subjected to serious threats linked to the enforcement of a court judgment concerning the Kalefa Turay family's claim to land in Ganta. He also faulted the government for appointing Jabateh, a figure associated with the opposing side in the dispute, to a ministerial position.

"The past government took no action; instead, the present government rewarded him with a ministerial position in government," the Chief Justice said, referring to Jabateh.

The remarks turned what is ordinarily a formal judicial occasion into a pointed warning about the relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive. They also placed the Boakai administration under renewed scrutiny over whether public appointments are consistent with its stated commitment to the rule of law.

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The Chief Justice's allegations are serious. However, the claims concerning threats, the circumstances of Jabateh's appointment and the legal history of the land dispute require careful examination and responses from the relevant parties.

The most politically consequential element of Gbeisay's Charge was his direct criticism of the government's decision to appoint Jabateh, whose family members have reportedly occupied portions of the disputed property.

According to the account presented in the Charge, Jabateh is listed as Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and has also been designated Assistant Minister-Designate for Peace Building at the Ministry of Local Government.

Gbeisay's criticism suggests that the appointment risks sending a troubling message about accountability. In his view, the government failed to take appropriate action in the controversy and subsequently elevated Jabateh to public office.

That allegation, if substantiated, would invite legitimate questions about the criteria used in government appointments and the administration's willingness to distinguish political considerations from respect for judicial authority. But the allegation alone does not establish that Jabateh committed contempt of court or that his appointment was intended to undermine the Judiciary.

The matter is particularly sensitive because the police had previously reportedly detained Jabateh over threatening statements associated with the Ganta dispute. Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman was cited as saying that "no one is above the law." The circumstances and outcome of that detention, including whether any formal charges were filed, are not established in the material provided.

The Boakai administration now faces pressure to explain the basis for the appointment and demonstrate that public office does not place any individual beyond legal accountability.

Beyond the appointment controversy, Gbeisay's account of threats against his family represents the most alarming aspect of the dispute.

The Chief Justice said the situation had escalated from public insults, including attacks directed at his late mother, to threats against members of his immediate family. He linked the alleged reprisals to the enforcement of the Ganta land judgment.

"When court judgments are enforced through death threats against a judge's family, the Republic itself is on trial," Gbeisay declared.

The statement frames the matter as more than a personal security concern. A judge must be able to interpret and enforce the law without intimidation, whether the affected parties are politically influential, economically powerful or supported by local constituencies. Threats intended to influence judicial conduct, if established, would threaten public confidence in the justice system.

The allegations also place responsibility on law-enforcement authorities to assess the reported threats, investigate them impartially and provide appropriate protection where warranted. The seriousness of the allegations makes an evidence-based investigation essential, rather than allowing the dispute to deteriorate into competing political or ethnic narratives.

Gbeisay's account did not identify the alleged perpetrators of the threats or disclose evidence sufficient to establish who was responsible. It is therefore important to distinguish his allegations from findings that may emerge through a police investigation or judicial proceedings.

The controversy is rooted in a longstanding property dispute involving the Kalefa Turay family and individuals associated with the opposing claim in Ganta, commonly known as Gompa City.

According to the account presented in the Chief Justice's Charge, the Turay family's claim rests on a Public Land Sale Deed issued in 1951 during the administration of President William V.S. Tubman. The dispute was litigated before the magisterial court, and the resulting judgment was reportedly not appealed.

Gbeisay emphasized a distinction he said had been obscured in public debate: the Supreme Court did not directly order the demolitions and evictions that triggered controversy in Ganta. Rather, the enforcement action was carried out through a writ of execution issued by the Gompa City Magisterial Court following what was described as a final judgment.

This distinction matters because public criticism of an enforcement operation can easily become criticism of the wrong judicial institution. Where a judgment has become final and enforceable, the responsible court and its enforcement officers must act according to the law. At the same time, allegations of procedural irregularities or competing claims to property must be addressed through the appropriate legal processes, not settled through threats, political pressure or public intimidation.

The Chief Justice's position was that the courts decided the matter on legal grounds rather than ethnic considerations. The Judiciary had previously rejected accusations of tribal bias, stating, "Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. is not a tribal Chief Justice. He is the Chief Justice of Liberia."

That declaration underscores a central challenge in land disputes--maintaining public confidence that property rights are determined by evidence and law, rather than ancestry, political influence or ethnic affiliation.

However, a complete independent assessment of the Ganta case would require examination of the relevant judgments, the 1951 deed, the writ of execution and any subsequent proceedings. Those documents were not included in the material available for this report.

The October Term's opening has placed the Boakai administration in an uncomfortable position. A direct rebuke from the Chief Justice over a government appointment is an unusual public confrontation between two branches of government, particularly when accompanied by allegations of threats connected to the enforcement of a court judgment.

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The administration has an opportunity to address the controversy through a clear public explanation of Jabateh's appointment and a commitment to impartial investigation of the reported threats. Authorities should also clarify the status of any police inquiry or proceedings arising from the dispute, while protecting the rights of everyone involved.

Jabateh should be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and explain his position regarding the land dispute. The Executive's account of the appointment is equally important to a balanced assessment of the Chief Justice's criticism.

Ultimately, the controversy is bigger than one official's appointment or one family's land claim. It tests whether Liberia's institutions can resolve politically sensitive disputes through law rather than influence, intimidation or public pressure.

Gbeisay's warning captured the gravity of the moment, "When court judgments are enforced through death threats against a judge's family, the Republic itself is on trial."

The government's response will help determine whether that warning leads to credible accountability and stronger protection for judicial independence--or deepens public doubts about the consistency with which the rule of law is applied.

The essential test for the country is, however, straightforward--court judgments must be enforceable, judicial officers must be protected, and public appointments must withstand legitimate scrutiny. These principles must apply equally, regardless of political affiliation, family connections or the parties involved in a dispute.