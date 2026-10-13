Nigeria: INEC List - Jigawa ADC Candidate Fumes Over Running Mate Replacement

Mr Nakudu had submitted the name of Aminu Ibrahim to the electoral body, but Nasiru Kaugama was published as his running mate on INEC's official list instead.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and 11 others have made the final list of governorship candidates in Jigawa released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

However, one of his main challengers--African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Sabo Nakudu--is protesting the replacement of his nominated running mate on the list.

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Mr Nakudu had submitted the name of Aminu Ibrahim to the electoral body, but Nasiru Kaugama was published as his running mate on INEC's official list instead.

The substitution stunned Mr Nakudu and his supporters, who have accused a faction within the party of orchestrating the replacement.

The development has thrown the opposition party into internal turmoil, causing members to trade accusations at a crucial time when campaign efforts should be gaining momentum.

While INEC did not provide a reason for replacing Mr Ibrahim, sources suggested the move may be tied to a decision by the party's national headquarters to appease a rival faction.

That faction had accused Mr Nakudu of hijacking the ADC structure despite being a late entrant from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC crisis in Jigawa stems from its governorship primary, which pitted four-term House of Representatives veteran Adamu Jumbo against Mr Nakudu, a recent defector from the ruling APC.

Following the primary election, Mr Jumbo petitioned the party's election appeal committee, alleging widespread irregularities, intimidation, and interference by the party leadership.

His camp views Mr Nakudu's emergence as a takeover by wealthy latecomers, while Mr Nakudu's faction has dismissed his opponents as bitter losers.

A leaked document revealed a proposed 60:40 power-sharing agreement between the two camps--which included conceding the deputy governorship slot and promising key cabinet appointments--in an attempt to broker a truce.

Despite these efforts and an intervention by the party's leadership, the dispute over the running mate slot remains unresolved and continues to fuel ongoing division within the party.

Below is the list released by INEC:

1) Usman Ismail -- AA

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2) Sabo Mohammed Nakudu -- ADC

3) Suleiman Ibrahim -- ADP

4) Namadi Umar A. -- APC

5) Yero Ahmed -- APGA

6) Umar Ahmad -- APM

7) Musa Mubarak -- APP

8) Abdulaziz Aminu -- LP

9)Dutse Aminu Sani-- NDC

10)Aminu Hassan Ibrahim -- NRM

11) Sule Mustapha Lamido -- PDP

12) Musa Namadobi Garba-- SDP