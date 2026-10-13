Mali: Nduhungirehe, Mali Foreign Minister Discuss Ties, Regional Security

13 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe on Monday, October 12, held talks with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop in Bamako.

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Nduhungirehe and Diop discussed regional security and the two countries' bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of common interest.

"In our meeting, we exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation, as well as peace and security in our respective regions and across the African continent," he wrote.

While in Bamako, Nduhungirehe also met Lt Gen Ismaël Wague, Mali's Minister of Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, to exchange experiences on national reconciliation, unity and efforts to promote peace and stability.

Their discussions focused on Mali's reconciliation efforts and prospects for sharing experiences and strengthening cooperation with Rwanda in this area.

Nduhungirehe said the meeting centred on lessons from the two countries' experiences in promoting unity and reconciliation.

Read the original article on New Times.

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