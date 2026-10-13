Ghana: Mamacare Ghana Supports Health Workers With Nutrition Training

Ten health and community workers in the Biakoye District and surrounding communities in the Oti Region have received nutrition training resources and support for malaria prevention education through a donor-funded initiative by MamaCare Ghana.

The initiative, funded by Medlink Pathways University of Thailand, is aimed at improving access to essential health information for mothers, caregivers and families in underserved communities.

The nutrition materials cover exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, appropriate complementary feeding from six months, dietary diversity, hygiene, feeding sick children and growth monitoring.

They also guide health workers on counselling caregivers about feeding challenges and identifying situations in which children require medical attention.

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The Founder of MamaCare Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Pewudie, said the funding had enabled the organisation to develop nutrition training resources for the 10 health workers and support community outreach activities on malaria prevention and control.

He said support from institutions and individuals was essential to addressing gaps in access to basic health information and services, particularly in underserved communities.

Mr Pewudie said the malaria education component would equip residents with information on recognising symptoms and danger signs, seeking timely treatment and reducing mosquito breeding sites.

He said residents would be encouraged to drain stagnant water, cover water containers, clear weeds around their homes and properly dispose of containers that could collect water.

Mr Pewudie said MamaCare Ghana was committed to building on the intervention to reach more families with practical nutrition education and community-based health support.

He also emphasised the need for collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners and individuals to extend essential health and nutrition education to underserved communities.

A beneficiary, Ms Siaw Abigail, a health worker at the Tapa Abotoase Clinic in the Biakoye District, expressed appreciation for the support.

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"These interventions from MamaCare Organisation and their donor partners, Medlink Pathways-Thailand, will go a long way in strengthening the healthcare systems in our communities, and we're grateful," she said.