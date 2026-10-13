Nigeria: Wike Asks Amaechi to Explain Outcome of Alleged $10m Rivers Fumigation Project

13 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has challenged Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, to explain the outcome of a $10 million fumigation project reportedly undertaken during his tenure as Rivers State governor.

Wike made the call during a media chat on Tuesday while responding to a question on why he had been criticising the former governor.

The FCT minister denied targeting Amaechi, saying the former governor should expect scrutiny because of his ambition to become Nigeria's vice-president.

He argued that Amaechi's aspiration to occupy the country's second-highest political office made it necessary for Nigerians to examine his record and past decisions.

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"You can't just want to run for a position without anybody telling you the past. So, let Nigerians judge if all these things are correct," Wike said.

He challenged Amaechi to account for the fumigation project, recalling that the former governor had promised to rid Rivers State of mosquitoes and malaria.

"You told Rivers people that you're going to fumigate the state so they won't be suffering from malaria, and you paid 10 million dollars to a company in Cuba. Could you tell Nigerians what is the effect of that fumigation?" he asked.

Wike also faulted Amaechi for making allegations against President Bola Tinubu and members of his administration, including describing the president as a thief.

The minister said such statements required scrutiny, arguing that allegations against a sitting president could have implications beyond the individual occupying the office.

He maintained that Amaechi should be prepared to answer questions about his public record rather than portray himself as an exemplary leader while campaigning for political office.

Wike, however, said he had no objection to Amaechi criticising Tinubu, but argued that the former governor should be held accountable for his own claims and actions.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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