Nigeria/Comoros: Olympic Qualifier - Eguavoen Targets Victory As Super Falcons Promise Goals Against Comoros

Despite holding a comfortable aggregate lead, Eguavoen insists his side will not approach the return fixture merely to protect their advantage

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has challenged his players to finish their job against Comoros with another victory as Nigeria close in on qualification for the third round of the African race to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The 10-time African champions take a 2-0 advantage into Tuesday's second leg at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, after Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu scored in the first encounter.

Despite holding a comfortable aggregate lead, Eguavoen insists his side will not approach the return fixture merely to protect their advantage, with the coach targeting another win while emphasising the importance of maintaining the team's tactical structure.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Ikenne, the former Super Eagles coach said the Falcons would aim to add to their first-leg goals and complete the job in front of their home supporters.

"We are enjoying a two-goal advantage, but we will try as much as possible to see how we can wrap it up by winning tomorrow's game--maybe one, maybe two, maybe three. I'm interested in goals, but the structure of the team is what I'm really interested in. The bottom line is to win, and we will try to do that," Eguavoen said.

The coach's comments suggest that while goals remain a priority, he is equally focused on keeping the team organised and disciplined as Nigeria seek to avoid giving Comoros a chance to fight their way back into the tie.

Eguavoen hints at more changes as Falcons expand player pool

Beyond securing qualification, Eguavoen is also using the Olympic qualifying campaign to assess more options within the national team, with the possibility of additional players featuring in the return leg.

Joy Igbokwe earned her first start in the opening encounter, and the coach praised the youngster's performance while saying other players could also get a chance against Comoros.

Eguavoen revealed that 28 players were invited for the assignment, with 27 currently in camp. He added that about 14 invitees were receiving their first call-ups, underscoring his intention to broaden the pool of players available to the Super Falcons.

"Twenty-eight players were invited, and 27 are in camp, with about 14 first-time invitees. We're trying to have a very big pool, so that when the games become tougher, we have maybe 40 players to draw from," he said.

The interim coach expressed satisfaction with the players' response in training and the competition for places within the squad, describing the situation as a positive challenge for the technical crew.

"I'm very pleased with Joy Igbokwe's performance. You might see some other players tomorrow, too. Performance-wise, the players have been very good. It's a good challenge for the coach when you have players in abundance, and everyone is ready to play," Eguavoen added.

With Nigeria holding a two-goal cushion, the return fixture could provide further opportunities for players seeking to establish themselves in the senior national team. However, Eguavoen's immediate priority remains progression to the next round.

Kanu: Super Falcons want Olympic qualification and trophy

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has also underlined Nigeria's ambition, insisting the team is not simply aiming to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics but also wants to compete for the ultimate prize at the tournament.

Kanu, who scored Nigeria's second goal in Friday's first leg, said representing the country on the Olympic stage would be a significant personal achievement while stressing that the squad is prepared to pursue its ambitions.

"Playing on a big stage like the Olympics is huge for me personally. Our goal isn't just to make it to the Olympics, but to look at the trophy. We have a good team, we've been preparing, and we've been doing well," Kanu said.

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The forward echoed Eguavoen's determination to win the return fixture, adding that the team would seek to score as many goals as possible rather than settle for the aggregate advantage.

"We want to win as the coach said, and score as many goals as possible. The Super Falcons team has done so much when it comes to football and qualifying for major tournaments," she said.

"Qualifying for the Olympics is something that we are looking forward to, and we are all ready for it."

Nigeria returned to the Olympic women's football tournament at Paris 2024 after a 16-year absence and are now seeking to secure back-to-back appearances.

With a place in the third round within reach, the Super Falcons will look to turn their first-leg advantage into another victory on Tuesday before shifting their attention to the next stage of the qualifying campaign.