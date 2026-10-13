Nigeria: 18th Headies Awards Postponed to April 2027 in Toronto

13 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Organisers of The Headies Awards have postponed the 18th edition of the ceremony to April 10 and 11, 2027, in Toronto, Canada.

The event was initially scheduled to be held on October 23, 2026, before the organisers announced the revised dates in a statement published on their official Instagram page.

According to the organisers, the change is intended to create more opportunities for engagement across the music and creative industries.

They added that activities under the "Road to the Headies" initiative would continue during the period originally scheduled for the main ceremony.

The initiative is expected to feature workshops, seminars and other industry engagements ahead of the awards ceremony.

The organisers also apologised to guests who had already made travel plans and other arrangements for the October event, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the rescheduling.

The Headies is one of Nigeria's major music awards platforms, recognising outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry and celebrating artists and other professionals in the entertainment sector.

The 18th edition will now take place in Toronto over two days in April 2027.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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