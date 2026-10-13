Rwanda: Hamilton, Verstappen Welcome Africa's Potential Return to F1 Calendar

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have welcomed the prospect of Formula 1 returning to Africa, amid reports that Rwanda is in contention to host the continent's first Grand Prix since 1993.

Rwanda has emerged as a leading candidate to bring F1 back to Africa, with discussions ongoing over a potential race that could take place as early as 2030, sources told ESPN.

South Africa has also been pushing to secure the championship's return, but its sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, appeared to acknowledge Rwanda's progress in a post on X this week.

"They (Rwanda) have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it," he wrote.

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Sources told ESPN that Rwanda's capital, Kigali, is being considered as the potential location for the circuit, although a race in 2030 is not guaranteed.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, seven-time world champion Hamilton reiterated his desire to see F1 return to the continent.

"I haven't really got any news for you," Hamilton said.

"But I've always said that we need to have a Grand Prix in Africa. It is, for me, the most important continent and the most beautiful continent. We're on all the other continents but that one, and there should be no reason for it.

"It's something I've been pushing for in the background, and Stefano's been amazing. He's flown to Africa so many times over the last couple of years, speaking to lots of different people, so I hope he has some news for me soon."

Verstappen, who visited Rwanda in 2024 to collect his F1 drivers' title at an awards ceremony, was equally enthusiastic about the prospect.

"For sure, if that's possible, that would be great," he said. "We want to race in a lot of different places in the world, so, yeah, I really hope it can be pushed through.

"I've been to Rwanda once, of course. But let's wait and see if it all goes through. I think we are all very excited if that would happen."

Mercedes driver George Russell also backed the prospect of an African race.

"I would be very excited if these rumours were to come true," Russell said. "I was in Africa earlier this year, and I really, really loved my time there.

"Formula 1 is a worldwide sport. Africa is the only continent we don't race on, and it's about time we had a race there."

F1 last raced in Africa at the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami, near Johannesburg.

South Africa has continued its efforts to bring the championship back, with Kyalami and Cape Town previously considered as potential venues.

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Sources told ESPN that Kyalami was initially viewed as a leading candidate, but financial considerations have emerged as a significant obstacle in negotiations over a long-term agreement.

McKenzie, however, insisted that South Africa remained determined to secure its own race, arguing that Africa could accommodate multiple Grands Prix.

"Remember, though, that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year, and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one," he wrote. "SA will get F1, even before 2030."

Formula 1's current calendar is capped at 24 races, the maximum permitted under the commercial agreements signed annually by the sport's 11 teams.

Competition for a place on the calendar remains fierce. Next year, Portugal's Portimão circuit is set to join the schedule, having hosted races during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Türkiye's popular Istanbul circuit is also due to return.

Madrid hosted the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time this year at a new circuit built on the outskirts of the city.

With Rwanda making progress in its bid and South Africa continuing to pursue a return, the prospect of Formula 1 racing in Africa again appears to be gaining momentum. However, with limited space on the calendar and significant financial considerations involved, the path to securing a Grand Prix remains challenging.