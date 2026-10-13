Liberia: Rep. Jurry Rewards 56 Outstanding Students

HARPER, Maryland County, October 12, 2026 -- Maryland County District #1 Representative P. Mike Jurry has honored 56 academically outstanding students from 10 schools in Harper District, pledging to cover their school fees and provide educational materials to support their studies.

The recognition ceremony, held Friday, October 9, brought together students, parents, school administrators, local officials and community stakeholders to celebrate academic excellence.

Speaking at the program, Rep. Jurry, Chairman of the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, said the initiative seeks to reward hardworking students and encourage others to improve their academic performance.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their education, stressing that academic excellence requires dedication and determination.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The lawmaker announced plans to make the recognition an annual event to motivate students across Harper District.

As part of the initiative, Jurry pledged to provide school backpacks, textbooks and other educational assistance to the beneficiaries.

He also disclosed that arrangements had been made to cover the school fees of all 56 students for the academic year, adding that parents who had already paid would be reimbursed.

According to him, the selection process was based on academic performance, regardless of the schools attended by the beneficiaries.

Jurry encouraged parents and guardians to remain actively involved in their children's education, emphasizing that family and community support are essential to academic success.

He reminded the awardees that the recognition comes with greater responsibility to maintain high academic standards and serve as positive examples to their peers.

The 56 beneficiaries were drawn from 10 schools, including East Harper Elementary and Junior High School, which recorded the highest number of awardees with 13 students.

J. Hodo Manston High School had seven beneficiaries, while Cape Palmas High School had six.

Fatima Catholic High School, J. S. Pratt United Methodist High School, Jireh Solid Foundation High School, Yuakpe Foundation High School and Harper Demonstration High School each had five students recognized.

John Hilary Tubman High School recorded three beneficiaries, while Education First Academy had two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parents and school administrators welcomed the initiative, describing it as an encouragement to students and a potential relief for families struggling with educational expenses.

They urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the assistance and continue striving for academic excellence.

The recognition program is expected to promote healthy academic competition among students while strengthening community support for education in Harper District. - The New Dawn