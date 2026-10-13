Liberia: Lawmakers Revolt Over Unpaid Benefits

- More than 40 members of the House of Representatives reportedly boycotted the Legislature's reopening session on Friday, October 9, in protest over unpaid benefits and allowances.

The lawmakers, operating under the banner of the Reformist Bloc, stayed away from the official reopening and instead held a separate meeting to discuss their grievances and determine their next course of action.

Their concerns center on outstanding constituency visitation, district project, fuel and medical allowances, which they say have not been provided by the House leadership.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol Building on Friday, Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah confirmed that several issues involving lawmakers' benefits remain unresolved.

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She disclosed that members have yet to receive various allowances and benefits intended to support their legislative and constituency responsibilities.

Despite the grievances, Rep. Mensah urged her colleagues to return for Tuesday's session and continue performing their constitutional duties.

Also speaking, Representative Dorwohn Twain Gleekia, Co-Chair of the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, acknowledged the lawmakers' concerns, describing them as legitimate.

Gleekia confirmed delays in the payment of certain benefits but maintained that the delays did not necessarily mean the outstanding payments would not be made.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon assured lawmakers that efforts were underway to address their concerns.

Speaker Koon disclosed that he had met with Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to discuss the outstanding payments.

He said engagements with the Ministry of Finance would continue until the matter was resolved.

The boycott disrupted the House's scheduled reopening on Friday, October 9, which was expected to mark the commencement of the third and final quarter of the third session of the 55th Legislature.

The development highlights growing dissatisfaction among some lawmakers over the management and disbursement of legislative benefits.

It remains unclear when the outstanding allowances will be paid or whether the protesting lawmakers will fully resume participation in legislative proceedings on Tuesday.

