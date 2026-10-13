Liberia: 41 Lawmakers Demand Koon, Fallah's Removal

-- The 55th National Legislature has resumed its third and final quarter amid renewed tensions in the House of Representatives, where 41 lawmakers are demanding the removal of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah over allegations of financial misconduct and administrative irregularities.

The dispute threatens to disrupt legislative proceedings at a critical period when lawmakers are expected to scrutinize and pass the proposed 2027 National Budget.

The Legislature officially resumed on Friday, October 9, in accordance with its amended legislative calendar. However, the House recorded low attendance as members of the self-styled Reformist Movement boycotted the opening activities and held a separate meeting along the Robertsfield Highway.

The lawmakers have presented a 12-count resolution demanding the immediate removal of Speaker Koon and Deputy Speaker Fallah, accusing the House leadership of financial mismanagement and failing to account for benefits and allowances reportedly allocated to members.

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"Enough is enough. They have duped us of millions of dollars. We need accountability for all those monies, including our benefits, which reflect in the budget as received and expended. We have not received anything. This is corruption," the lawmakers alleged.

The allegations have not been independently established.

The Reformist lawmakers maintained that they would continue pressing for accountability, warning that further decisions could follow if their concerns remain unresolved.

Their protest comes as the Legislature prepares to consider the 2027 National Budget, one of its most important responsibilities during the final quarter.

Executive budget hearings are already underway, with the findings expected to inform legislative scrutiny of the proposed spending plan before its consideration by both chambers.

The ongoing leadership dispute raises concerns about possible delays in the budget process, particularly if the protesting lawmakers continue to boycott House proceedings.

A prolonged disruption could affect the timely approval of government spending priorities and planned development programs for the coming fiscal year.

Under the amended legislative calendar, the first constituency break runs from the third Friday of March to the second Friday of May, while the second begins on the third Friday of July and ends on the second Friday of October.

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The third constituency break extends from the second Friday of December to the Friday immediately preceding the second working Monday of January.

The revised calendar is intended to align legislative activities with Liberia's fiscal year, which runs from January 1 to December 31 under the Public Financial Management framework.

As legislative activities resume, lawmakers are expected to focus on economic reforms, development priorities and passage of the national budget.

However, the unfolding dispute in the House could complicate those responsibilities unless the leadership and protesting lawmakers reach an understanding.

The Reformist Movement has insisted that its concerns extend beyond unpaid benefits to broader questions of financial accountability and administrative practices within the House.

Speaker Koon and Deputy Speaker Fallah's responses to the latest removal demands were not included in the information provided for this report.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over whether the protesting lawmakers will return to regular legislative sessions or intensify their campaign against the House leadership.

The outcome of the dispute could determine how smoothly the House conducts its business during the remaining legislative period. -The New Dawn