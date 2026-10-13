Liberia: Afl Veterans' Showdown - Anderson Defies Bureau, Warns Morlu As Oct. 15 Protest Looms

- A bitter leadership confrontation is unfolding within Liberia's military veterans community as retired Capt. William Phillip Anderson openly defies the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA), issuing a stern warning to its director-general, retired Maj. Jackson Ngafuan Morlu, and declaring that thousands of former Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) soldiers will proceed with their planned Oct. 15 assembly despite government objections.

Anderson, who identifies himself as the National Chairman and Commander Emeritus of AFL Veteran Soldiers, accused Morlu of disrespecting established veterans' leadership and trying to interfere with their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and petition the National Legislature over longstanding grievances, including claims for 36 years of retroactive salaries.

In a strongly worded statement posted to his official Facebook account Saturday, Oct. 10, Anderson warned that he would not tolerate what he described as insubordination, intimidation or attempts to undermine his authority over the veterans' organization.

"I will not tolerate gross insubordination, disrespect for established leadership, or any conduct that undermines the authority and unity of the AFL Veteran Soldiers," Anderson declared.

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He followed the warning with an unequivocal announcement that the planned gathering would proceed regardless of the bureau's opposition.

"My order remains supreme; AFL Veteran Soldiers will assemble October 15, 2026, shine or rain," he wrote.

The escalating dispute follows a public warning issued by the NBVA against a general muster announced for Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The bureau cautioned retired and demobilized AFL personnel, widows, widowers and children of deceased soldiers against participating in the gathering, insisting that neither the government nor the bureau had authorized the event.

In a statement signed by Morlu, the NBVA maintained that Anderson and other organizers lacked authority to convene an official veterans' gathering in the name of the AFL or the government.

The bureau also dismissed reports suggesting that the government was preparing to pay 36 years of retroactive salaries to former soldiers in connection with the gathering.

According to the NBVA, no official communication has confirmed or authorized such payments, and veterans should disregard unverified claims about pensions, salary arrears, and other financial benefits.

The bureau warned that misleading information could create confusion, anxiety and unnecessary disorder within the veterans community.

However, Anderson has rejected what he considers an attempt to discourage veterans from exercising their constitutional rights, arguing that government authorization of an official veterans program is separate from citizens' right to organize a peaceful assembly.

He directly challenged Morlu's authority to prevent the planned gathering, reminded the director-general of their previous military relationship, and asserted that his leadership responsibilities within the veterans' organization remain intact.

"You are Director General of the Bureau of Veterans Affairs; I am National Chairman Commander, AFL Veteran Soldiers, Republic of Liberia," Anderson wrote.

He further argued that military assignments and leadership responsibilities should be respected regardless of rank differences.

The retired captain maintained that his decision to organize veterans for a peaceful petition to the Legislature does not require Morlu's personal approval.

"Furthermore, I am exercising my constitutional rights under the laws of the Republic of Liberia," he stated.

Anderson insisted the proposed assembly is meant to draw legislative attention to unresolved veterans' grievances rather than undermine the NBVA's statutory responsibilities.

He acknowledged Morlu's position as director-general and said he had no intention of interfering with the bureau's legally established functions.

Nevertheless, Anderson maintained that recognizing government authority should not require veterans to surrender their constitutional freedoms or abandon demands for benefits they believe they are legally owed.

"Let there be no misunderstanding: respect for your office does not mean surrendering my leadership responsibilities, and respect for government authority does not mean abandoning our constitutional rights," Anderson declared.

"My mission remains to pursue justice, the restoration of the honor and dignity of AFL Veteran Soldiers, and the recovery of their lawful benefits through peaceful, constitutional, and lawful means."

The confrontation has also brought renewed attention to the veterans' longstanding demand for retroactive salary payments, a claim the bureau has cautioned against presenting as an approved government obligation.

Anderson, however, insists the dispute deserves a thorough review of historical military records, pension policies, government budgets, and the legal basis for payments to former soldiers.

"And let me warn you of the grievances of AFL Veteran Soldiers and our 36-year Retroactive Salary payment claim is not a matter of politics and tribalism; it's a matter of Truth, Human Dignity, Law, Records and Justice," he wrote.

He further questioned the legal foundation of the reported 7,000 Liberian dollars in pension payments to former AFL personnel, calling for an investigation into whether the amount was established in accordance with the law.

"We can investigate every policy, every detail, every budget, every regulation, and the origin of the $7,000 LD as pension salary imposed illegally upon AFL Veteran Soldiers to see whether it's statutory or not," Anderson stated.

His assertion that the pension arrangement was illegally imposed has not been independently established, while the bureau has not confirmed the alleged 36-year retroactive salary obligation.

Despite expressing a preference for cooperation, Anderson escalated his warning by cautioning Morlu against statements he believes could provoke resentment among veterans.

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He warned that former soldiers could demand accountability from the director-general if the dispute continues.

"I do not fight because I leave no man standing; be careful and let us maintain our self-respect. I will not further warn you," Anderson stressed.

The remarks signal a widening disagreement over the distinction between the bureau's statutory authority to coordinate official veterans affairs and Anderson's claimed leadership of an independent veterans organization.

While the NBVA maintains that the Oct. 15 gathering is an unauthorized official government activity, Anderson argues that the lack of government endorsement cannot, by itself, extinguish the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and petition.

The competing positions have raised questions about how authorities will respond if veterans proceed with the gathering at the SKD Sports Complex.

It remains unclear whether Anderson's organization has completed any applicable notification or public safety arrangements with the relevant authorities.

No independently verified determination has established the government's liability for the 36 years of retroactive salaries being demanded.

With the planned assembly just days away, the dispute places renewed attention on the treatment of Liberia's former military personnel, their pension entitlements and the government's responsibility to address longstanding grievances.