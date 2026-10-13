West Africa: Liberia Courts Mining, Energy Investors At First Expo

12 October 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo | the Liberian Investigator

Investors seeking entry into Liberia's mining and energy sectors will get direct access to the government officials, regulators, and companies driving them at the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo, which opens Oct. 28 as the country's first international industry gathering.

LIMEC 2026, organized by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Chamber of Mines and AME Trade Ltd., runs Oct. 28-29 at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County. It will bring together government officials, mining executives, investors, financiers, energy developers, technical experts, and service companies under the theme "Transforming Liberia's Economy: Driving Development Through Sustainable Mining and Energy Investments."

The conference comes as Liberia's resource sector draws growing international attention. Organizers said ongoing projects and planned investments could attract more than US$3 billion in new investment, and they project iron ore shipments from the country's principal concession to reach 20 million tonnes in 2026, with national output potentially rising to between 25 million and 30 million tonnes a year as new producers come on stream.

Critical minerals are expected to play a major role. Organizers said geological studies completed in 2025 identified lithium, cobalt, manganese, neodymium, and uranium deposits in several parts of the country.

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The first day will focus on mining investment, with sessions on Liberia's new mining code, iron ore expansion, critical minerals, gold, artisanal mining and financing. The second day will turn to energy and infrastructure, covering electricity generation, regional power integration through the CLSG interconnector, energy supply for mining operations, local content, and investment opportunities. Discussions will also cover the planned rail and port corridor linking Guinea's Nimba region to the Port of Buchanan.

On energy, the program will highlight the government's target of raising renewable energy's share of national electricity generation to at least 75 percent, along with projects including the 88-megawatt Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant and a planned utility-scale solar program for independent power producers.

Organizers said delegates will engage directly with senior officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Investment Commission, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, and other institutions that shape policy in the sectors.

An exhibition running alongside the conference will showcase mining companies, energy developers, equipment suppliers, financial institutions, professional service providers and technology firms.

ArcelorMittal and Avesoro are platinum sponsors. Gold sponsors are Mantrac and Caterpillar, Huawei and the Liberia Electricity Corporation. Corica Mining Services, Mansa Resources, and Ivanhoe Atlantic are silver sponsors, while Westcrest Liberia Ltd., WBHO-SC, Africa Global Logistics, and Zodiac Gold are bronze sponsors. Earthtime is the associate sponsor.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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