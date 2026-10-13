Liberia: Better Deals Must Deliver Better Lives

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's admission that her administration did not win the fight against corruption should move Liberia toward a harder and more useful question: What must change so that the next government does not make the same admission?

"I wish that I could, with all these efforts, have won the corruption fight. We did not. And we are facing the same thing today," she said at the Governance Commission's Good Governance Month symposium.

That statement belongs within a broader record of acknowledgment. Sirleaf has previously accepted responsibility for failures during her administration, including the controversy surrounding the National Oil Company of Liberia under her son Robert Sirleaf's chairmanship. Her latest remarks should therefore provide an opening to examine what Liberia has learned and what it must now build.

Accountability remains necessary. Where public money has been misused or laws broken, the relevant institutions must establish the facts and act. But Liberia cannot build its future by endlessly moving blame from Sirleaf to Weah, from Doe to Boakai, while leaving the machinery that produces poor outcomes largely intact.

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Each administration inherits weaknesses. Each also has the responsibility and opportunity to correct them. The national task is to create systems strong enough to serve the public regardless of who occupies the Executive Mansion.

Sirleaf's warning about the concession economy goes directly to that challenge.

"When a nation's wealth flows through a few contracts signed in a few offices," she said, "power and money gather in the same few hands."

Liberia must change how those decisions are prepared, negotiated, reviewed and monitored. Better outcomes require better deals, supported by better governance systems, policies, instruments and tools.

A concession agreement should begin with a clear assessment of what Liberia possesses, what the investor proposes and what the country can reasonably secure. Government negotiators need reliable geological and financial information, qualified technical advice and a shared understanding of national priorities. Without these, Liberia risks entering negotiations knowing less about the value of its resources than the companies seeking access to them.

The quality of a deal also extends beyond the amount announced at its signing. Employment commitments, tax provisions, environmental obligations, community benefits, infrastructure access and opportunities for Liberian businesses all deserve careful attention. Obligations must be specific enough to enforce, with deadlines, reporting requirements and remedies for failure.

Promises that cannot be measured are difficult to defend.

Oversight must then continue throughout the life of the agreement. Liberia needs an accessible record of concessions, their principal obligations, payments due and compliance status. Responsible agencies should be able to share information and identify missed commitments before years of losses accumulate. Communities should have a practical way to report problems and obtain a response.

These are tools of everyday governance. Their usefulness depends on accurate information, clear responsibilities and officials who act on what the records reveal.

Sirleaf's call for citizens to use the Freedom of Information Law is equally important. People should ask for records. Government should also publish essential information routinely, so that public scrutiny does not depend entirely on persistent requests from journalists or civil society.

Citizens need to know who controls companies receiving public concessions, what has been agreed and whether the agreement is being honored. This allows debate to rest on evidence and gives honest officials a stronger basis for defending sound decisions.

Economic transformation requires the same practical approach.

Sirleaf's observation that Liberia has produced rubber for a century without manufacturing a tyre captures a longstanding frustration. Turning that frustration into industrial opportunity requires dependable electricity, financing, technical skills, transport and viable markets. Government must connect its ambitions for value addition to a credible plan for providing those conditions.

Policies must also be tested against their likely effects. A measure intended to encourage domestic processing should account for available capacity, the position of farmers and the risk of creating a market controlled by too few buyers. Good intentions need careful design, regular review and adjustment when evidence shows that a policy is falling short.

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Liberian businesses must have pathways into concession supply chains. Competitive firms need access to finance, clear procurement opportunities and support to meet quality standards. Local participation becomes meaningful when businesses can win contracts, deliver reliably and grow beyond a single concessionaire.

Ultimately, the country must judge these arrangements by what they deliver. Public revenue matters. So do lasting jobs, functioning services, protected livelihoods and opportunities in communities where resources are extracted.

Sirleaf's admission offers Liberia a chance to move this conversation forward. We should draw lessons from every administration and translate them into institutions and practices that endure.

The objective is a country where better decisions are easier to make, misconduct is easier to detect and public obligations are harder to evade. That is how Liberia begins to break the cycle.