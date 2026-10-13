Liberia: Minister Kruah Presents U.S.$27.7m Fy2027 Budget At 'Family Meeting'

Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah went before the Executive Budget Hearing Committee to defend a proposed FY2027 budget of US$27,685,755. That is an increase of US$18,580,636, or 204.1 percent, over the US$9,105,119 approved for FY2026. She did not treat it as a budget hearing or a defense, calling it "a family meeting."

Kruah kept the tone light. Young Liberians, she said, call her "our ma," like a single mother leaning on her family for help. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is "our grandpa," and the Finance Minister is the youth's "most reliable uncle."

"We have come to you with the plight of young people," she told lawmakers, reminding them that they had pushed for youth empowerment, higher education and spaces where young people can be heard. She urged them to see youth "not as the problem of the country but as the most valuable resource we have."

She said the task is large because the ministry serves an estimated 42 to 43 percent of the population. It also carries two sectors under one roof: youth development, which covers the TVET and youth development departments, and sports, which she called an industry in itself. In many African countries, she noted, those are separate ministries with separate budgets.

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The proposal is anchored in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and its four pillars: human capital development, economic transformation, infrastructure development, and governance and anti-corruption.

The ministry received US$9.61 million from the Government of Liberia, including a US$500,000 supplementary. Partners added more, among them UNFPA, UNICEF, the Luminos Fund, and the European Union and French government, which fund the Youth Rising project to equip TVET centers.

With those contributions, Kruah said, the ministry worked with nearly US$10 million (US$9.99 million). Highlights: Vacation jobs - For the first time, 3,500 students and young people were placed across all 15 counties. Of these, 1,500 did community service and 2,000 joined a job-readiness program, each earning US$150 a month; Cadets - 1,100 cadets were deployed nationwide, with service extended from three months to six, at US$150 per cadet, and Market vendors - 2,000 young vendors were recruited and will receive training and a one-off grant of L$30,000 each.

Other highlights include Scholarships - A new program targets more than 2,600 undergraduates at public universities in all 15 counties, plus 50 pilot graduate slots at public and private universities; Partner programs - About 1,200 young people were trained in climate and resilience skills, and 460 at-risk youth and "ghetto" leaders took part in peace-building dialogue; Decentralization - The ministry grew from roughly 15 youth centers staffed by one or two people each to additional centers in larger counties, adding more than 180 staff, including sports coordinators, program officers, gender focal persons and inclusion coordinators. About 302 MYS staff were retained; TVET - More than US$200,000 went into the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC), which now supplies the materials students once bought themselves for practicals. A seven-seater bus is awaiting delivery. Kruah called MVTC the model for the ministry's six-plus TVET centers, and Sports - The women's U-20 team finished second and the senior women's team third in the WAFU Zone A. The amputee and deaf football teams both qualified for the World Cup. The President also launched a sports fundraiser for the first time.

The ministry wants two new PSIP lines, for sports services and child development in sports, alongside TVET. This year, Atty Kruah explained, the single youth development line had to be tapped to support the other two bureaus. She said most football fields and courts nationwide are in disrepair, including the main basketball court at the SKD Sports Complex.

According to the Youth and Sports Minister, other priorities include; Strengthening the ISA high school league, introducing university competitions, and restructuring district leagues, many of which depend on politician sponsorship; Placement and startup support for TVET graduates, expanded on-the-job training, and TVET scholarships for adults, including at the reopened Bong center; More cadets, vacation jobs and scholarships, with private universities added and scholarships for athletes who meet the grade requirements, and Salary adjustments for staff, who earn an average of US$200 to US$250 a month at the ministry and no more than about US$150 in the counties.

On ticketing, Kruah said SKD will pilot a new system at this year's county meet, with the ministry handling wholesale and private entities handling retail. The ministry, she said, "will not be into retail ticketing."

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The waterways pollution project will return under the youth development PSIP with a recycling component for empowerment. The Maritime Authority and the Environmental Protection Agency have made initial commitments to partner.

She described kickball as a sport unique to women, giving them "a safe space to play" and to support one another. The ministry has taken a team to Sierra Leone to introduce the game, and a proposal to the Chinese government, submitted through the Ministry of Finance, seeks to renovate the SKD, including the gravel kickball pitch and changing rooms.

The ministry will also work with the Ministry of Gender on sports for children below the 15-to-35 youth age range, she said, and grassroots sports will continue, including district tournaments, the Eastern League and up-county basketball.

Kruah said the formal session was meant to highlight achievements and priorities. Line-by-line scrutiny will follow in the informal session.