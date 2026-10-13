West Africa: Liberia Joins Ecowas Talks to Strengthen Regional Border Governance

Liberia has joined regional discussions on border governance, security and cross-border cooperation at the 3rd Annual Meeting of ECOWAS Heads of National Boundary Commissions, held in Banjul, The Gambia, from October 6 to 8, 2026.

The Liberian delegation was represented by D. Emmanuel Wheinyue, Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Local Government and Chair of Liberia's Technical Border Committee.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), the African Union Border Programme (AUBP) and development partners to review progress and strengthen regional collaboration on border-related issues.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Local Government, the annual meeting provides a platform for national boundary commissions and regional institutions to assess border governance initiatives, review previous recommendations and explore practical approaches to managing boundaries and promoting cooperation among neighboring countries.

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The meeting was institutionalized in 2024 under the coordination framework involving the African Union, ECOWAS and WAEMU. Its continued organization reflects regional efforts to strengthen cooperation on boundary management, cross-border development and regional integration.

During the three-day gathering, participants were expected to review recommendations from the second annual meeting held in Cotonou, Benin, in 2025. Discussions also focused on assessing national, bilateral and regional border governance programs and identifying opportunities to improve their implementation.

Key issues included boundary delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation, as well as mechanisms for advancing cross-border development and strengthening cooperation among countries sharing common borders.

For Liberia, participation in the meeting provides an opportunity to engage with regional counterparts on issues affecting its borders and neighboring communities while contributing to broader West African efforts to improve border administration and cooperation.

The Ministry of Local Government's Technical Border Committee serves as the country's principal technical platform for coordinating border-related policies, initiatives and engagements with neighboring states.

The committee brings together representatives from 15 government institutions, reflecting the multisectoral nature of border governance and the need for coordinated action among public institutions responsible for different aspects of border management.

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Through this structure, Liberia seeks to coordinate government responses to border-related matters and support engagement with neighboring countries on issues requiring joint attention.

The regional discussions also highlighted the connection between effective border governance, peace and security, sustainable development in border communities and the wider goal of regional integration.

Border communities often depend on cross-border trade, social interaction and shared economic activities. Effective coordination among neighboring states can help create conditions for peaceful relations, improved cooperation and development initiatives that benefit communities on both sides of national boundaries.

The meeting's focus on delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation also underscores the importance of addressing boundary questions through coordinated processes and established regional mechanisms.

The Ministry of Local Government said Liberia remains committed to strengthening border governance, promoting peace and security, supporting sustainable development in border communities and advancing regional integration.

The gathering was organized by the ECOWAS Commission through its Directorate of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism, with participation from regional institutions and development partners.

Liberia's participation forms part of the country's engagement in regional mechanisms aimed at improving coordination on border management and strengthening cooperation with neighboring states.

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to contribute to continued regional efforts to improve border governance and support peaceful, secure and economically connected border communities across West Africa.