Liberia: WAEC Boss Urges Liberians to Create Jobs Through Entrepreneurs

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia Office head Dale Gbotoe has challenged young Liberians to move beyond the pursuit of salaried jobs and embrace entrepreneurship as a pathway to employment creation, community development and national growth.

Gbotoe made the call over the weekend in Monrovia at the graduation of approximately 100 students from the 10th cohort of the STAD Institute of Entrepreneurship and Business Development (EduSTAD-Liberia), where officials called for a shift toward practical education that equips young people to establish businesses and generate jobs.

He urged graduates to apply their training to solving problems in their communities, stressing that limited formal employment opportunities make entrepreneurship increasingly important.

Gbotoe praised EduSTAD for its decade-long contribution to professional training and human capacity development, encouraging graduates to demonstrate the value of their education through innovation, business creation and service to society.

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EduSTAD Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dorsue used the ceremony to call for a national entrepreneurship revolution, arguing that Liberia's development challenges cannot be resolved through political leadership and foreign investment alone.

He said unemployment and economic hardship are compounded by gaps in practical skills, limited capacity development and insufficient business creation.

"Today is a remarkable day in the life of this institution," Dorsue said. "It has been a decade of creating, failing, falling, repairing, dreaming, demanding, dedicating, perfecting, and today, you are completing it."

Dorsue argued that Liberia's education system must move beyond prioritizing certificates and preparing students mainly to seek jobs. Instead, he said, training should equip people to identify opportunities, establish enterprises and employ others.

"At EduSTAD, we do not just teach skills; we teach people how to apply those skills in real time," he said.

He disclosed that entrepreneurship is compulsory across all 22 programs offered by the institution. Over the past two years, he said, EduSTAD's entrepreneurship initiatives have contributed to the establishment of approximately 20 businesses, supported by nearly US$125,000 in startup grants for businesses incubated through the program.

"Participants who entered our programme with zero business knowledge have completed training with fully developed business concepts and operational plans," Dorsue added.

He estimated that between 78 and 80 percent of Liberians depend on self-employment or informal economic activities, while formal jobs remain limited and highly competitive.

"These statistics are concerning and are exactly why we are making this national call," he said. "We are inviting stakeholders to join us in this revolution."

Dorsue called on the government, development partners, educational institutions, media and private sector to support entrepreneurship education from elementary school through university.

"EduSTAD is leading the charge to make entrepreneurship compulsory because we believe it is one of the most sustainable paths toward economic empowerment and job creation," he said.

He added that training institutions should be judged by their contribution to business development and employment, not simply by the number of certificates they issue.

"We are on an ambitious mission to shift training and empowerment dynamics from mere certification programmes to business development and job creation," he declared.

The Cohort 10 graduates completed three months of training in fields including data analysis, project management, monitoring and evaluation, office administration, customer service, human resource management, business leadership, public speaking, entrepreneurship and business development.

Dorsue said EduSTAD plans to strengthen its training standards and expand partnerships connecting graduates to professional and entrepreneurial opportunities. The institution also intends to deepen cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Accreditation and Institutional Training Board.

"Our goal is not simply to hand out certificates, but to ensure that graduates are empowered, connected, and equipped for success," he said.

The institution's partners include the Liberia Revenue Authority, AGL, the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority, Youth Entrepreneurship Network, Orange Digital Center, Liberia UniPod, the Ministry of Education and Bloom Bank Africa Liberia Limited.

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Delivering the valedictory address, Bendu Padmore urged graduates to use their qualifications to serve society, solve problems and create opportunities rather than pursue personal advancement alone.

Speaking on the theme, "Equipped to Serve," Padmore said the value of education should be measured by its impact on people and communities.

"The measure of our success will not be determined solely by the positions we hold, but by the lives we touch, the opportunities we create, and the positive impact we leave behind," she said.

She commended Dorsue for establishing EduSTAD to address an educational gap and encouraged graduates to uphold integrity, professionalism and excellence as they enter the workforce or establish businesses.

"You identified an educational gap, created a solution through EduSTAD, and are producing efficient professionals who can contribute meaningfully to both the public and private sectors," Padmore said.

She urged her colleagues to remain committed to lifelong learning and national development.

"Education has equipped us, opportunity awaits us, but it is service that will define us in Liberia and the world at large," she declared.