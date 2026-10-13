Liberian Football Stakeholders Want Nat'l Coach Sacked

Tensions within the Liberian football community reached a boiling point on Friday, October 9, 2026, as the Concerned Stakeholders for Liberian Football Development issued a scathing public release demanding the immediate dismissal of Lone Star Head Coach Mohammed Adil Erradi and an independent financial audit of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Led by former Lone Star central defender Ricky B. Swen Jr., the coalition joined rising calls from senior government officials--including Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah Joekai--demanding swift executive intervention following back-to-back defeats in the opening 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures against Rwanda (3-1) and Mali (1-0).

The press release highlights what stakeholders describe as eight years of total administrative stagnation under LFA President Mustapha Raji.

According to the group, when Raji assumed office in April 2018, FIFA ranked Liberia 146th in the world. As of the latest official FIFA World Rankings released on October 7, 2026, Liberia sits at exactly 146th--reflecting zero net promotion over an eight-year tenure and anchoring the country near the bottom of West African football.

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At the heart of the civil society group's outrage is the compensation package for Moroccan manager Mohammed Adil Erradi. Stakeholders revealed that the LFA approved an annual salary budget of US$98,450.00--paying Erradi US$8,204.17 per month plus premium benefits out of public funds.

The release harshly criticized Erradi's managerial track record, pointing to a turbulent past in Rwanda with APR FC and questioning his tactical deployment during the recent 1-0 loss to Mali in Monrovia, where the Lone Star managed just one shot on target and recorded 37% possession on home turf.

"Keeping an unqualified manager on the job at a cost of over $8,000 USD per month while the program remains completely stagnant... is an absolute insult to the dignity of Liberian football fans and a misuse of public resources," the statement read.

Compounding the technical crisis on the pitch are ongoing financial investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission into the executive leadership of the football house. The anti-graft agency has formally summoned LFA President Mustapha Raji following public petitions regarding over $1.1 million in sovereign state allocations provided during the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years for national team support.

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Additionally, stakeholders pointed to sharp internal discrepancies surrounding the total cost of the LFA's four-story headquarters in Paynesville. Originally announced as a $1.5 million project funded under the FIFA Forward program, former LFA General Secretary Isaac Montgomery publicly alleged the true cost exceeded $1.8 million following an unauthorized $319,045 loan taken out from GT Bank Liberia.

In response to the mounting administrative and technical failures, the Concerned Stakeholders for Liberian Football Development concluded their declaration with three uncompromising demands.

First, they called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to halt state funding for Coach Mohammed Erradi's contract immediately and ensure his prompt dismissal. Second, they urged the LACC to finalise its financial probe into the LFA regarding the $1.1 million state funding discrepancy and the $319,000 bank loan aggressively.

Finally, the group demanded that an independent, transparent technical committee take charge of future coaching appointments and recruit proven, tournament-tested managers.

Neither the LFA leadership nor Coach Erradi has issued a formal response as of press time, but public pressure continues to mount as discontent over the state of Liberian football reaches an all-time high.