Liberia: Nimba University Students Besiege Sen. Twahyen Over Donation Dispute

Tensions erupted at Nimba University, formerly Nimba County Community College, on Friday, October 9, 2026, when angry students surrounded the convoy of Nimba County Senator Nya Twahyen Jr. following a disagreement over who should receive and present a donation intended for the institution.

Senator Twahyen and his entourage had visited the campus to donate solar-powered lights and a Starlink internet facility intended to support students' research when some students blocked their departure, reportedly refusing to allow the senator to leave amid the dispute.

The circumstances that triggered the students' action were not immediately established. However, an eyewitness told the Daily Observer that members of the outgoing leadership of the Student Liberation Party (SLP) complained that the senator had not informed them about his visit to the campus.

According to the account, the disagreement centered on which student political organization should receive the donated items and formally present them to the university administration.

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The incident reportedly lasted more than four hours, leaving university staff moving around the campus as they attempted to negotiate with the students and persuade them to remain calm.

When contacted, Senator Twahyen confirmed that some student leaders had besieged him and his entourage on the campus, adding that the situation was eventually brought under control.

The senator said the visit followed a request from the incoming leadership of the Student Unification Party (SUP), which wanted to receive the items and present them to the university administration.

However, members of the outgoing SLP leadership reportedly maintained that they were still in office and should therefore receive the donation before handing it over to the administration.

The disagreement intensified when the incoming SUP leadership also insisted that it should receive the items, arguing that the donation was connected to commitments made to students during the student council election.

"The solar light and the Starlink Internet facility were some of our promises to the student body during the student council election, so we should receive it and present it, instead of the SLP, who have done nothing on this campus," one student said in a telephone conversation.

The dispute over the donation overshadowed the senator's intended presentation, raising questions about the relationship between student political organizations and the administration of campus-related activities.

In response to the incident, the university administration condemned the students' conduct, describing it as unacceptable and inconsistent with the discipline and responsible behavior expected of students at an institution of higher learning.

In a statement issued through its Communication Office, the institution expressed regret over the incident and apologized to Senator Twahyen for the treatment he received.

"This University regrets the incident and extends its apologies to Senator Nya Twahyen for the treatment he received," the statement said.

The university also disclosed that an investigation had been launched into the incident, warning that individuals or groups found responsible would face disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Handbook.

"An investigation has been launched, and individuals or groups found liable will face disciplinary action in line with the Student Handbook," the institution said.

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The administration further urged students to uphold discipline, respect public officials and institutional authority, and channel their grievances through peaceful and recognized procedures.

"Nimba University will not tolerate misconduct that undermines its academic mission, integrity and reputation," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Senator Twahyen told the Daily Observer that his office was suspending the planned donation until another time, although he did not specify when the items would be delivered.

The suspension leaves the proposed provision of solar-powered lighting and Starlink internet service to the university uncertain as the institution investigates the incident.

The university has yet to announce the outcome of its investigation or disclose what disciplinary measures, if any, will be taken against those found responsible.