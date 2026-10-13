West Africa: Liberia Calls for Ceasefire, Civilian Protection in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

For Liberians who remember fleeing their homes, losing relatives or rebuilding their lives abroad, the suffering in Ukraine carries a familiar human cost. Liberia has urged the United Nations Security Council to press for an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians and create space for peace talks -- even before the warring sides agree on every disputed issue.

Speaking Friday during the Council's 10237th meeting, Liberia's Political Coordinator to the UN Security Council, Prutus Sackie, called for stronger diplomatic efforts to secure a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

His central argument was that ending the suffering should not have to wait for agreement on every question dividing the parties. Peace, he said, requires a willingness to protect innocent lives and make room for dialogue.

That appeal has particular meaning for Liberia, where civil wars uprooted families and drove many citizens into exile. For sections of the Liberian diaspora, displacement is part of their own family history: leaving home in search of safety, spending years separated from loved ones and building new lives while remaining connected to the country they left.

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Although Sackie's remarks focused on Ukraine, the protections he demanded concern experiences familiar to Liberians who lived through conflict--the loss of safe homes, functioning schools, medical care and access to basic necessities.

Addressing the Council under the agenda item "Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine," Sackie stressed that civilians must be protected at all times. Hospitals, schools, humanitarian personnel and critical civilian infrastructure must also be respected and protected under international humanitarian law.

"We must strengthen the protection of civilians by ending attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, ensuring full compliance with international humanitarian law, and facilitating safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need."

The appeal places responsibility on the parties to the conflict both to prevent harm to civilians and to allow assistance to reach those who need it. Humanitarian access can determine whether families receive food, medicine and other essential support while fighting continues.

Sackie urged the Security Council to intensify diplomacy toward an immediate ceasefire and a settlement consistent with the United Nations Charter. He specifically emphasized sovereignty, territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

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Those principles also give the conflict relevance beyond Europe. For countries such as Liberia, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity forms part of the international framework meant to protect nations against the use of force and resolve disputes peacefully.

Liberia's position therefore connects two demands: urgent action to protect people suffering now, and a lasting settlement grounded in the rules governing relations between states.

Sackie emphasized that the urgency of ending the war must be matched by determination to pursue peace. Liberia reaffirmed its support for all credible efforts to bring the conflict to a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter.

The statement followed a September 23 warning by UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo that the conflict was entering a "dangerous new phase." She highlighted the growing human cost, the risk of escalation and the consequences of miscalculation.

For Liberians themselves, the appeal is more than a diplomatic statement about a distant war. It concerns the safety of families, the survival of communities and the possibility of returning home -- questions that remain deeply personal for many Liberians, wherever they now live.