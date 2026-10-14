Rwanda: Five Key Things to Know About Rwanda's Formula One Grand Prix

Rwanda is set to host a Formula One Grand Prix in the early 2030s under a 10-year agreement, bringing the championship back to Africa for the first time since 1993.

The agreement follows years of discussions around Formula One's return to the continent and marks a major step in Rwanda's growing ambitions to host major international sporting events.

Here are five key things to know about the planned Rwanda Grand Prix.

1. Why Rwanda?

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The agreement follows years of discussions between Formula One and Rwanda over bringing the championship back to Africa. The continent last hosted a Formula One race in 1993, when the South African Grand Prix was held at Kyalami.

Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said the partnership is intended to deliver long-term economic and social benefits beyond the race itself.

2. Where will the race take place?

The circuit will be built in Bugesera District, Eastern Province, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali and near the new Kigali International Airport.

The project is being led by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) as part of a broader initiative combining sport, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development.

3. What will the circuit look like?

The purpose-built circuit will meet FIA Grade 1 standards, the highest certification required for a track to host Formula One races.

Its design will make use of the area's natural terrain and elevation changes.

WurzDesign, headed by former Formula One driver Alex Wurz, and Tilke Engineers and Architects are working on the circuit layout.

Beyond Formula One, the venue is planned as a multi-purpose facility capable of hosting conferences, major events and other motorsport competitions throughout the year.

4. What major international events has Rwanda hosted?

Rwanda has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for major international sporting events.

The country has hosted the 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony, the UCI Road World Championships, the 2023 FIFA Congress, the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy and the Basketball Africa League.

The Formula One Grand Prix would add one of the world's biggest sporting events to Rwanda's growing international sports calendar.

5. When will the race happen, and what do drivers think?

The inaugural Rwanda Grand Prix is expected to take place in the early 2030s, following completion of the circuit. Formula One has not yet announced an exact race date or detailed construction timetable.

Several leading Formula One drivers have previously expressed support for the championship returning to Africa.

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Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a Formula One race on the continent. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has also welcomed the prospect, while Mercedes driver George Russell has expressed support for Formula One expanding into Africa.

Formula One says the sport has more than 100 million fans across Africa, with nearly 60 per cent of fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets aged under 35.