Rwanda: Formula One Fits Into Rwanda's Bigger Ambitions - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has challenged those who believe Formula One is too big for a small country like Rwanda, saying hosting a Grand Prix is part of a broader vision for the country's development and Africa's growing presence on the global sporting stage.

Kagame made the remarks following the announcement of a 10-year partnership with Formula One that is expected to pave the way for Rwanda to host a Grand Prix in the early 2030s.

The race would mark Formula One's return to Africa for the first time since 1993, when South Africa last hosted a Grand Prix.

"I tell those people to take a deep breath and calm down and wait to see what is coming," Kagame said.

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Acknowledging Formula One's global stature, the President said Rwanda's size should not limit its ambitions.

"So we are a small country, but we are a people. And, in fact, Formula One is part of the bigger picture of what Rwanda has to do," he said.

Kagame stressed that the project should benefit Africa beyond Rwanda, describing the planned Grand Prix as an opportunity for broader continental participation.

"We are not looking at just Rwanda alone. We are looking at Rwanda in the context of a continent. And we have ambitions to bring in other African brothers and sisters to participate," he said.

The Grand Prix would add to Rwanda's growing portfolio of major international sporting events. The country has hosted events including the Basketball Africa League, Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa, the FIFA Congress, FIA Awards and the UCI Road World Championships, which were held in Kigali in September 2025.

Kagame said the Formula One project would also attract investment and create opportunities for private-sector participation.

"There is more coming, and we are excited to have Formula One. We will also convince those naysayers that they can be part of it and benefit, and we are going to have investors," he said.

The planned Grand Prix will be presented by Visit Rwanda under the 10-year partnership.

'We are very proud' -- F1 chief Domenicali

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali described the announcement as a proud moment after years of efforts to bring the championship back to Africa.

He said the project presented an opportunity to demonstrate what Formula One could contribute to Rwanda and the continent, while acknowledging that significant work remained before the first race could take place.

"We are racers. We are people that take the challenge with a stopwatch," Domenicali said, stressing the need for all parties to work together to deliver the event.

He said the wider Formula One community was enthusiastic about the project and that its success would depend on turning the announcement into a lasting legacy.

Domenicali also highlighted the sport's potential to attract investment, spur technological development and generate wider social impact, saying Africa's large Formula One fan base offered significant opportunities for growth.

"We believe in sportive diplomacy. We believe in the value of sport," he said.

For Domenicali, the challenge will be to ensure the Grand Prix becomes more than a sporting spectacle and creates benefits that extend beyond the race weekend.

FIA prioritises skills, local participation

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described Rwanda's Formula One ambitions as a dream come true, but stressed that the project must leave lasting benefits for local communities.

He said the FIA wanted to support Rwanda through education, training and grassroots motorsport development rather than simply importing the expertise and equipment required to stage the event.

"I believe that Rwanda should not just import everything. You have the people," Ben Sulayem said.

He highlighted the importance of preparing local workers and volunteers for the operational demands of hosting Formula One, including event management and technical responsibilities.

Ben Sulayem said discussions with Rwandan officials included plans to prepare the country for the Grand Prix, stressing that readiness should go beyond technical training.

"It's not something that parachutes in. It's not a circus that goes on for a week and disappears. It has to engrave something back to the Rwanda society," he said.

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The FIA also plans to support grassroots motorsport through its grant programmes, including initiatives to develop karting and encourage local production of equipment.

Ben Sulayem said Rwanda should build capacity to manufacture karts and cross-karts locally rather than rely entirely on imports, potentially creating opportunities for young people interested in motorsport.

Rwanda and Formula One's next generation

Ben Sulayem also expressed confidence that Rwanda could host a race featuring a planned new generation of V8 engines targeted for introduction in 2030, although the final arrangements will depend on Formula One, the FIA and manufacturers.

He said the proposed engine direction would prioritise lighter cars, lower research and development costs, and improved sound for fans.

According to Ben Sulayem, the cars could be approximately 80 kilograms lighter, while engine-related research and development costs could be reduced by at least 50 per cent.

The prospect could align Rwanda's Grand Prix ambitions with Formula One's wider technological evolution, although the timing and technical specifications remain subject to confirmation.