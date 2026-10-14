Gambia: Farmers in Niumi, Jokadou Appeal for Better Groundnut Price

Signs of an end to the current rainy season are being manifested with infrequent rainfall, as the month of October is almost halfway to the end. This brings another farming cycle to an end, while another one begins. As farmers enter the harvest season, particularly for the country's main cash crop groundnuts, it is an opportune moment for them to lay their demands before the President, as the country prepares to enter another cycle in their farming endeavours, and that is the 2026/27 groundnut trade season. This is why farmers, women and youth of Lower and Upper Niumi and Jokadou Districts in the North bank region of the Gambia, appealed to President Adama Barrow for an increase in the price of groundnuts ahead of the 2026/27 groundnut trade season, which usually starts in December.

Residents of these three Districts made the above demands through their representatives including the Chief of the District of Upper Niumi, at a joint meeting of President Adama Barrow held on Thursday 01 October 2026, in the village of Passy Chally, in the Upper Niumi District. The meeting forms part of President Barrow's 'Meet the People's Tour' agenda which gives him the opportunity to meet with the Gambian people, listen to their challenges and hear their demands. The joint meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, traditional and local leaders, district youth representatives and politicians.

Momodou Charty Cham, the Chief of Upper Niumi District, thanked President Barrow for the timely distribution of fertilizer, seeds and tractors.

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"We have farmed and Alhamdulillah, the farms are good. However, farmers are appealing for an increase in the price of groundnuts this year, because the government has been buying farmers' groundnuts at a very good price over the years," the Chief said. He thanked the President for providing them with good roads, electricity, health centers and schools.

Speaking on behalf of the women of the three Districts, Isatou Drammeh echoed the call of the Chief for a better groundnut price for farmers. After acknowledging the arrival and distribution of both seeds and fertilizer on time by the government, Ms. Drammeh expressed optimism that they anticipate good harvests for this season.

"We are appealing for a better price for our groundnuts for the upcoming trade season because this is what our husbands depend on for the livelihood of our families," she said. She further lamented the need for improved road conditions in Jokadou.

"You have given us hospitals and electricity, and you have laid foundation stones for the construction of roads in Jokadou," she said adding: "We are still appealing to you to help us with good roads, because some of the roads in Jokadou are sometimes not motor-able even by donkey or horse carts, due to the bad conditions of some of these roads."

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Babucarr Njie, a youth representative who spoke on behalf of the youth of the three districts, appealed for the provision of a mini-stadium for the area. Njie said none of the three Districts have a mini-stadium at the disposal of the youth. He also called for projects in animal husbandry and poultry for the youth, to curb irregular migration.

"If you are a youth who is responsible for your parents and you do not have a place where you can make at least D500 a day, you will take the risk of going to Europe," Njie said.

For his part, President Adama Barrow told the gathering that his government has transformed the country within the first ten years of his government, overtaking the development realized in the first two republics.

"In 2017, Gambians were asking about water, electricity, roads and health services such as hospitals and ambulances. That is now history because they are no longer asking for such," President Barrow said and continued: "I am still not satisfied. What is coming is more than what has been archived. I am promising you that all your villages will be provided with electricity. The foundation stones I laid for road projects will all be constructed. We were only waiting for the rains to stop. You will soon start seeing graders working on them," the President assured the three Districts.