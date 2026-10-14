Nigeria: Davido Submits Multiple Entries for 2027 Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has submitted multiple entries for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Guru made the disclosure on its X page (formerly Twitter) - @thegrammyguru.

The entries include his album 'Oriade' and several songs in categories including Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best African Music Performance.

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'Oriade', his sixth studio album, was entered for Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Album Cover.

According to the News Guru, Davido's hit "B4 B4", featuring Mayorkun and FOLA, was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best African Music Performance.

Another collaboration, 'Nakupenda', featuring TxC, Zlatan, Shoday, Scotts Maphuma and Al Xapo, was entered for Song of the Year and Best African Music Performance.

Davido's song 'Le Show,' featuring Ayra Starr and French Montana, was also entered for Best African Music Performance, while 'I Know Who I Be,' featuring JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay, was submitted for Best Music Video.

The submissions come as the Recording Academy begins first-round voting for the 2027 Grammys, scheduled to run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22.

The academy is expected to announce nominees for the 69th edition of the annual awards on Nov. 16, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2027.

Davido has previously received Grammy nominations for his album 'Timeless' and songs 'Unavailable' and 'Feel' at the 66th edition in 2024.

The reported submissions reflect the continued efforts of Nigerian artistes to secure recognition at international music awards. (NAN)