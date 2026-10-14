Nigeria: Reps Panel Passes Vote of Confidence in Tinubu, NNPCL, PINL Over Pipeline Security Gains

Abuja — The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, management of NNPC Limited, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and its Managing Director, Dr. Osahon Okunbor, following reported improvements in pipeline security, crude oil recovery and production.

The decision followed the adoption of a subcommittee report on a petition against PINL at a special sitting of the committee on Tuesday.

The report recommended an extension of the Federal Government's pipeline surveillance contract with PINL and declared that the allegations levelled against the company and its managing director were not substantiated.

The petition, dated September 5, 2026, was submitted by the Niger Delta Oil-Producing Communities Reform Movement (ND-OCRIM).

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The group alleged irregularities in the implementation of PINL's contract, mismanagement of contract funds, the need for a forensic audit of the company's finances, personal expenditure attributed to its managing director and neglect of surveillance personnel.

However, the subcommittee reported that the petitioners failed to honour three invitations issued on September 14, September 22 and October 5, 2026.

It also noted that they neither sent representatives to appear before the panel nor presented documentary evidence to substantiate their claims.

In contrast, PINL appeared before the subcommittee and submitted a written report titled The Impact of PINL Operations on Oil Production and Stability of the Niger Delta, supported by geotagged photographic evidence of its operations.

After reviewing the submissions before it, the subcommittee concluded that the allegations against PINL and Dr. Okunbor remained unsubstantiated.

It consequently recommended the dismissal of the petition, the discontinuation of further investigations into the allegations and formal recognition of the company's contributions to pipeline protection.

The report also recommended a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the management of NNPC Limited and the pipeline surveillance contractors identified in the report.

Among the key achievements presented to the subcommittee was a significant increase in the volume of crude oil reaching the Bonny Terminal through the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

According to PINL's submission, the proportion of crude reaching the terminal rose from three per cent in May 2022 to 98 per cent in September 2026.

The subcommittee further noted that Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, which had remained shut for 18 months, resumed operations within 90 days of PINL's engagement.

The report also documented the remediation of 2,049 illegal pipeline connections and the destruction of 1,010 illegal refinery clusters.

PINL stated that its operations commenced in August 2022 and covered 215 host communities, with a workforce of more than 35,600 surveillance guards.

The operations were supported by 28 forward bases, 130 boats, 175 vehicles, 25 drones and 454 personnel from government security agencies.

On community development, the report highlighted the company's provision of more than 5,000 scholarships, vocational and skills training for over 4,000 women and girls, and flood relief assistance to more than 10 communities in Rivers State.

The committee also commended the management of NNPC Limited for creating an enabling environment for pipeline security operations.

It urged PINL to maintain its engagement with host communities while giving sustained attention to the welfare of surveillance personnel.

The lawmakers' resolution comes as the Federal Government continues efforts to stabilise the oil and gas sector and increase crude oil production, a critical source of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

Production figures attributed to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) put Nigeria's crude oil output at approximately 1.50 million barrels per day in August 2026, while production including condensates stood at about 1.68 million barrels per day.

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Average output also reportedly increased from approximately 1.388 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2026 to 1.525 million barrels per day in the second quarter.

Despite the reported gains, crude oil production remained below the 2026 budget benchmark of 1.84 million barrels per day.

The shortfall highlights the need to sustain measures aimed at protecting oil and gas infrastructure, combating crude oil theft and bringing shut-in production back on stream.

To consolidate the reported achievements, the subcommittee recommended that the Federal Government extend PINL's pipeline surveillance contract.

It also urged the company to sustain its operational performance and continue implementing community development initiatives.

The report will however be presented to the full House of Representatives for consideration and adoption.