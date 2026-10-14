Nigeria: No More Agitation for Autonomous Communities in Anambra, Govt Declares

The Anambra State government has finally put to rest the agitation for the creation of new autonomous communities in the state, saying it

welcomes the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

At the state's weekly Executive Council meeting in Awka, the state government said it aligns with the apex court's ruling that allowing it would splinter many large communities in the state and create confusion and conflict.

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Government advised those pushing for autonomous communities to "perish the idea" in line with the Supreme Court judgement and channel their energies to uniting and developing their communities as presently constituted.

Also at the meeting, the state Executive Council debunked the insinuation that it has plans to reclaim mission schools returned to the churches.

"Council debunked the fake news that government is planning to reclaim mission-returned schools.

"Government has no such plan. However, Council frowned at the poor standard in which some mission-returned primary schools are run and noted that these schools were voluntarily returned by government.

"It was also noted that many primary schools are currently under renovation as part of the counterpart-funding agreement between Anambra State and the Federal Government.

"Council resolved to establish irreducible minimum standards of operation for both private and public primary schools in the state, after which schools that fail to meet the standards will be shut down", the state government said.

Government added that for the records, it has so far recruited 8,115 teachers for public primary and secondary schools and deployed 3,500 of them to mission-returned schools, while still paying their salaries and emoluments.

The state EXCO also received update on the ongoing Onitsha Main Market regeneration project, noting that "it is on course to meet the December deadline".

Recall that the regeneration exercise embarked upon by Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration aims to restore the market's master plan, as well as its image and reputation.