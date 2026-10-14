Nigeria: Origin Enters Nigerian Football With Abuja Scouting Tourney

Origin Sports Group has concluded arrangements to host a scouting tournament with which it intends to announce its grand entry into the ever-growing football market in Nigeria.

Origin plans to have its foothold also in Senegal, The Gambia and Ghana with regular programmes and visits all year round.

The sports group is driven by Vinusan Markandu with his partner Batu Sowe.

Usman Alfa is the Nigerian head of the sports group.

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A former NPFL star, Alfa was the immediate past Team Manager of Niger Tornadoes and currently the NPFL club's marketing manager. He also runs his academy USYAK.

His hugely successful collaboration with 'Vinu' Markandu in January has already facilitated the transfer of several young Nigerian players to Europe.

"Nigeria is a huge and interesting football market and Origin is purposefully built to make its mark in the continued growth of this market in various areas," said Alfa.

Origin will formally launch in Nigeria today, October 13, 2026, when it stages a scouting tournament at the Sunrise Sports Facility in Asokoro, Abuja.

According to the organisers clubs from Norway, Sweden, Belgium, USA and Saudi Arabia will be fully represented.

The U19 tournament has drawn top clubs from across Nigeria such as Right2Win, Derby Academy, P Sports, ABJ City Stars, Galadima and Mailantarki.

Others are Coal City FC, Turf Arena, New Dawn and Afrisportspro League All-Stars.