Nigeria: APC Announces Kano Campaign Council

The apex body overseeing APC campaign activities in Kano will be chaired by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday unveiled a 155-member Campaign Advisory Council for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections in the state.

The council, which will serve as the apex body overseeing campaign activities, will be chaired by Governor Abba Yusuf.

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Its high-profile members include former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside three former military administrators from the state: Habibu Shuaibu, Lawan Jafaru-Isa, andYakubu Bako.

The Kano State APC Chairman, Umar Doguwa, noted that the advisory body also features Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, Senators Kawu Sumaila and Rufa'i Hanga, as well as all APC candidates and members of the House of Representatives from Kano State.

The Advisory Council will provide strategic oversight for the operational 2027 Campaign Directorate, which will be constituted and announced at a later date.

The announcement comes barely three days after Governor Yusuf and 16 others made the final list of governorship candidates in the state, which was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, opposition parties--including the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC)--have yet to announce their campaign councils.

The NDC is currently struggling to address the omission of its governorship candidate, Aminu Abdulsalam, from the INEC's list.

His exclusion has sent shockwaves through the state's political arena, leaving the NDC scrambling for legal and administrative remedies to salvage its position in the crucial gubernatorial contest.