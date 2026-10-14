Liberia/Mali: Liberia U-20 Team Arrives in Mali for Wafu Afcon Qualifiers

Liberia's U-20 national team has arrived in Bamako, Mali, ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-20 Championship, a qualifier for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Young Lone Star have been drawn into Group A alongside host Mali, Guinea and The Gambia.

Coach Christopher Wreh's side will open its campaign against The Gambia on Oct. 15 at Stade Mamadou Konaté in Bamako, then face Guinea on Oct. 18 and Mali on Oct. 21.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia will be aiming to advance to the knockout stage of the regional tournament after spending the past two months preparing for the competition. The squad features several promising players from the domestic league.

Wreh has selected two goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards for the tournament.

The goalkeepers are Christopher Sonyah and Samuel Toe Jr.

The defenders are Moses Kamara, Amos Parched, Folley Massaquoi, Damien Jallah based in Australia, Pewou Bestman, Bashir Muazu and Sampson Gborie.

The midfielders are Abraham Chea, Beyan Yoko, James Zortiah, Ezekiel Varney and Nathan Gray.

The forwards are Oneal Taylor, Darius Garmondeh, Ralph Weah, Richmond Bleh, Pewee Roberts and Josiah Lactro.

Group B comprises defending champion Senegal, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal enters the competition seeking to defend its title after winning the previous edition of the WAFU Zone A U-20 Championship.

The tournament is scheduled to run from Oct. 15-30, with teams competing for places at the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Two teams from each of CAF's six regional zones are expected to qualify for the continental competition, making the WAFU Zone A championship a crucial opportunity for Liberia's young players to advance to the next level.

Ghana is scheduled to host the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February and March as part of celebrations marking the country's 70th independence anniversary. The continental tournament will feature 12 teams.

The top four finishers at the Africa Cup of Nations will qualify to represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.