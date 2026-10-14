Liberia: Pleebo High Graduates 65

Sixty-five students have graduated from Pleebo High School, marking an important milestone in their academic journey, as Maryland County businessman Adolphus Williams announced a two-year scholarship commitment for 20 students seeking to pursue higher education at William V. S. Tubman University in Harper.

The announcement was made Sunday during the school's graduation ceremony at Pleebo City Hall, attended by graduates, school administrators, teachers, parents, guardians and community members who gathered to celebrate the students' academic achievements.

Williams, popularly known as "Dog Bone," also donated a total of L$400,000 during the ceremony to support the graduating class and the school administration, including teaching and faculty staff.

Of the amount, L$300,000 went directly to the graduating class, while an additional L$100,000 was provided to the school administration and faculty.

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In addition to the donations, Williams pledged two years of scholarship support for 20 students who intend to continue their education at William V. S. Tubman University during the coming academic year.

The scholarship commitment is separate from the L$400,000 donated at the ceremony. However, details regarding the selection of beneficiaries and the implementation of the scholarship arrangement were not announced.

Delivering the keynote address, Williams congratulated the graduates on completing an important stage of their education and recognized the sacrifices made by teachers, school administrators, parents and guardians in helping them achieve the milestone.

He acknowledged the financial demands associated with educating children, including tuition, uniforms, transportation and other school-related expenses, emphasizing that the graduates' success reflected the collective efforts of those who supported them.

Williams urged the graduates to approach the next stage of their lives with discipline, determination, respect and a strong work ethic. He reminded them that obtaining a diploma should not be considered the end of their educational journey but rather a foundation for further learning and personal development.

He cautioned the young people against laziness and encouraged them to remain persistent in pursuing their ambitions, noting that success requires patience, commitment and the ability to overcome difficulties.

The businessman also encouraged the graduates to broaden their understanding of career opportunities, stressing that success does not depend exclusively on conventional academic or professional pathways.

He urged them to explore entrepreneurship, agriculture, mechanics, technical and vocational training, business development and other productive fields that could help them become self-reliant and contribute to their communities.

Williams emphasized that young people should identify their interests, acquire practical skills and pursue opportunities that match their abilities and ambitions.

Drawing on his experience in the mining industry, which he said dates back to 2002, he highlighted the importance of persistence, hard work and practical experience in building a career and developing business opportunities.

Williams is a Maryland County businessman with interests in infrastructure development and mining, particularly gold mining. He is a Class B miner and has been involved in the mining sector since 2002.

His financial contributions and scholarship pledge underscored the potential role of private-sector participation in helping students overcome financial barriers to education and access opportunities for further academic advancement.

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The proposed scholarship support for 20 students could provide selected beneficiaries with an opportunity to pursue university education at William V. S. Tubman University, which is located in Harper, Maryland County.

For the 65 graduates, Sunday's ceremony marked the conclusion of one phase of their academic lives and the beginning of new decisions concerning university education, vocational training, employment and entrepreneurship.

The event also highlighted the importance of cooperation among schools, families, businesses and community stakeholders in supporting young people's education and preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the development of Maryland County and Liberia.