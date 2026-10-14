Nigeria: Ondo Govt Orders River Fumigation, Emergency Water Supply in Igbokoda Over Military Aircraft Crash

The state governor ordered the fumigation of the crash site and supply of water in Igbokoda, the community where a military aircraft crashed last week.

The Ondo State Government has ordered the fumigation of the river linked to the site where a military aircraft crashed last week in Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The government also ordered the distribution of nose masks and other health kits to residents following complaints about a foul smell from the site of 5 October Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash.

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The intervention follows concerns among residents of Igbokoda over possible environmental contamination and health risks as search and recovery operations continue at the crash site.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, directed the ministries of environment and health to begin extensive fumigation of the river following complaints about the offensive smell.

Mr Aiyedatiwa stated that the interventions are necessary as the river serves as an important source of livelihood for residents of Igbokoda and neighbouring communities.

The governor also directed the Ilaje Local Government Area to arrange water tankers to supply potable water to residents if assessments establish that the river is severely polluted and unsuitable for use.

The water supply arrangement, the statement said, would remain in place pending a lasting intervention to address any pollution.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who hails from the local government area, also directed the relevant ministries to distribute nose masks and other essential health kits to residents as a precaution against potential health hazards.

The state government said it would continue to support the Nigerian Air Force's evacuation efforts while prioritising the safety and welfare of residents in the affected community.

The NAF aircraft crash

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NAF ATR 42 aircraft, identified as NAF 931, crashed into a swampy area of Igbokoda during a mission from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos. The publication later confirmed that all the 25 people on board the aircraft including five crew members and 20 passengers died, according to NAF.

Recovery operations have been complicated by the swampy terrain and the aircraft's submersion in the water.

Following the crash, the Ondo State Government deployed amphibious swamp machines to support the Nigerian Navy, the Air Force, emergency response agencies and local divers in accessing the site and retrieving the wreckage and victims' remains.

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Residents, however, have raised concerns about the increasingly offensive smell from the crash site, while the community's monarch, Afolabi Odidiomo, has called on the federal and state governments to accelerate recovery efforts and address suspected contamination.

PREMIUM TIMES repeated on Tuesday that the Nigerian Air Force has also constituted a 12-member Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.